Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAjit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, Dies In Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy CM, Dies In Plane Crash

The plane carrying Pawar crashed while attempting to land in Baramati during a flight from Mumbai.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 10:09 AM (IST)

Prominent Indian politician Ajit Pawar, serving as the 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, died in a plane crash on Wednesday (January 28). The aircraft lost control while attempting to land in Baramati, went off the runway, and burst into flames upon impact.

The incident occurred earlier in the day as he was heading to his hometown to attend four public gatherings in Baramati, scheduled ahead of Zilla Parishad elections. The programme was planned to run from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

Pawar was accompanied on the flight by two staff members, a personal security officer, an attendant, and two crew members - the pilot in command and the first officer. Emergency response teams rushed to the crash site, and more details are awaited.

Pawar holds the record for being the longest-serving Deputy CM of the state, having served six non-consecutive terms.

Legacy of Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar was a dominant force in Indian politics, currently serving his sixth tenure as 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Known for his administrative grit and "on-the-ground" leadership, Pawar held the unique distinction of being state's longest-serving Deputy CM.

The Baramati Stronghold

Often referred to as "Dada" by his supporters, Ajit Pawar's influence is most visible in Baramati, which he has transformed into a model of industrial and agricultural development.

Under his guidance, the region has seen massive infrastructure upgrades, including the recent modernization of the Baramati Airport to support night landing and pilot training.

Record-Breaking Career

Pawar's political journey is defined by resilience and strategic maneuvering. Whether managing the state's finances or spearheading urban development, his career highlights include:

Six Terms as Deputy CM: Serving across various coalitions, a testament to his indispensability in state governance.

Infrastructure Focus: A key driver behind Pune Metro and various regional irrigation projects.

NCP Leadership: Served as a pivotal leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), key to shape the "Mahayuti" alliance's strategy.

Related Video

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Pawar Ajit Pawar Death Ajit Pawar Dies Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Plane Ajit Pawar Was Flying Was 9 Seater, Built By Bombardier: Details
Plane Ajit Pawar Was Flying Was 9 Seater, Built By Bombardier: Details
Cities
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
Avalanche Hits Tourist Area In J&K's Sonamarg: WATCH
News
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
India-EU Free Trade Deal: Who Wins Bigger, And Why Trump Loses Leverage, Know Details
India
Budget Session Begins Today As Opposition Set To Press MGNREGA, SIR Issues
Budget Session Begins Today As Opposition Set To Press MGNREGA, SIR Issues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”
Breaking News: PM Modi Calls India-EU FTA ‘Mother of All Deals’ as Trade Agreement Signed
Breaking News: Nationwide Bank Strike Today, Cash Transactions and Services Suspended
Mumbai News: Clash in Borivali National Park as Eviction of Tribal Settlers Sparks Stone-Pelting
Breaking News: UGC New Rules 2026 Spark Nationwide Row in Universities
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget