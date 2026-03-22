Air India’s New Rule: Cabin Crew Risk Grounding Over BMI From May 1

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Air India will roll out a stricter health and fitness compliance framework for its cabin crew from May 1, making body mass index (BMI) a central criterion for determining flying eligibility.

Under the new “Cabin Crew Health and Fitness Compliance Policy,” crew members’ BMI will be monitored at multiple stages, including during training, safety procedures, and before and after flights.

Defined BMI Categories And Compliance Rules

The policy classifies crew into four categories based on BMI. A range between 18 and 24.9 is considered normal and fully acceptable.

Crew with a BMI below 18 are categorised as underweight, while those between 25 and 29.9 fall under the overweight bracket. Both categories are permitted to fly only after clearing specific medical and functional assessments.

Those who do not meet these conditions will be removed from active flying rosters and referred to the airline’s training academy for evaluation. They may resume duties only after successfully completing the required assessments.

Strict Measures For Non-Compliance

Failure to comply with the prescribed standards could result in de-rostering, grounding, and loss of pay. Crew members who remain unfit will be placed on leave without pay until they are declared fit to fly.

For those with a BMI of 30 or above, classified as obese, the rules are more stringent. Such personnel will be immediately grounded and will face loss of pay.

They must undergo medical tests within seven days, including blood sugar and lipid profile checks, to assess potential health risks.

Monitoring, Deadlines And Disciplinary Action

The airline has set a 30-day window for non-compliant crew members to return to an acceptable BMI range. If they fail to meet the criteria within this period, a formal caution letter will be issued. Continued non-compliance for another 30 days will lead to a final warning, signalling further disciplinary action.

Ongoing monitoring will be ensured through BMI checks conducted both before and after flights.