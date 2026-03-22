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HomeNewsIndiaAir India’s New Rule: Cabin Crew Risk Grounding Over BMI From May 1

Air India’s New Rule: Cabin Crew Risk Grounding Over BMI From May 1

For those with a BMI of 30 or above, classified as obese, the rules are more stringent. Such personnel will be immediately grounded and will face loss of pay.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
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Air India will roll out a stricter health and fitness compliance framework for its cabin crew from May 1, making body mass index (BMI) a central criterion for determining flying eligibility.

Under the new “Cabin Crew Health and Fitness Compliance Policy,” crew members’ BMI will be monitored at multiple stages, including during training, safety procedures, and before and after flights.

Defined BMI Categories And Compliance Rules

The policy classifies crew into four categories based on BMI. A range between 18 and 24.9 is considered normal and fully acceptable.

Crew with a BMI below 18 are categorised as underweight, while those between 25 and 29.9 fall under the overweight bracket. Both categories are permitted to fly only after clearing specific medical and functional assessments.

Those who do not meet these conditions will be removed from active flying rosters and referred to the airline’s training academy for evaluation. They may resume duties only after successfully completing the required assessments.

Strict Measures For Non-Compliance

Failure to comply with the prescribed standards could result in de-rostering, grounding, and loss of pay. Crew members who remain unfit will be placed on leave without pay until they are declared fit to fly.

For those with a BMI of 30 or above, classified as obese, the rules are more stringent. Such personnel will be immediately grounded and will face loss of pay.

They must undergo medical tests within seven days, including blood sugar and lipid profile checks, to assess potential health risks.

Monitoring, Deadlines And Disciplinary Action

The airline has set a 30-day window for non-compliant crew members to return to an acceptable BMI range. If they fail to meet the criteria within this period, a formal caution letter will be issued. Continued non-compliance for another 30 days will lead to a final warning, signalling further disciplinary action.

Ongoing monitoring will be ensured through BMI checks conducted both before and after flights.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Air India implement its new health and fitness policy for cabin crew?

Air India will implement its stricter health and fitness compliance framework for cabin crew starting May 1.

What is the main criterion for determining flying eligibility for cabin crew?

Body Mass Index (BMI) will be a central criterion for determining flying eligibility under the new policy.

What BMI range is considered normal and fully acceptable for cabin crew?

A BMI range between 18 and 24.9 is considered normal and fully acceptable for cabin crew.

What happens to crew members who are classified as overweight or underweight?

Crew members who are underweight or overweight can still fly after clearing specific medical and functional assessments.

What are the consequences for cabin crew who do not meet the health and fitness standards?

Non-compliance can lead to de-rostering, grounding, loss of pay, and potential placement on leave without pay until fitness is regained.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 12:01 AM (IST)
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May 1 Air India’s New Rule Cabin Crew Risk Grounding Over BMI
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