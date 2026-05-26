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HomeNewsIndiaAdityanath congratulates UP Padma awadees

Adityanath congratulates UP Padma awadees

Lucknow, May 25 (PTI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated eminent personalities from Uttar Pradesh who received the Padma awards on Monda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 May 2026 12:52 AM (IST)

Lucknow, May 25 (PTI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated eminent personalities from Uttar Pradesh who received the Padma awards on Monday.

Extending his congratulations to violinist N Rajam who was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, Adityanath said in a post on X that her "unwavering 75-year dedication has bestowed a new dignity upon Indian classical music on the global stage." "Your innovative experimentation with the 'khyal gayaki ang' on the violin has given the Indian musical tradition a distinctive identity and innovative expansion," he said.

The UP chief minister extended his wishes to Dr Kevil Krishna Thakral for "the development of revolutionary techniques like 'Karna Vedhan' for bronchial asthma treatment.

His research work has bestowed global prestige upon ancient Indian medical systems and are are an invaluable treasure for humanity, Adityanath said.

The Padma Shri received by Prof. Shyam Sundar, the renowned Kala-Azar specialist from Uttar Pradesh, for his outstanding contributions in the field of medicine was a matter of pride, the CM said.

"Heartiest congratulations to Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh Ji... The innovative work done by you in the development of improved varieties of rice, agricultural research, and the welfare of farmers provides new energy to the resolve of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," he said in another X post.

On Dr Rajendra Prasad's Padma Shri, he added: "Your selfless and dedicated service over the past five decades in the field of TB and MDR-TB treatment is commendable. Providing new life to millions of patients and your exemplary contribution to public health is a matter of immense pride for the entire nation." Adityanath also congratulated Prof. Buddha Rashmi Mani for his Padma Shri for his remarkable contributions in the field of preservation of Indian archaeology and cultural heritage.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Shri Praveen Kumar Ji, the young disabled high jump athlete from Uttar Pradesh—a son of the state, Paralympic gold medalist, and the youngest to win consecutive Paralympic medals—for receiving the 'Padma Shri' award today... for his outstanding contribution to the world of sports," he said.

Adityanath also said that the Padma Vibhushan to actor Dharmendra was the nation’s tribute to his unique contributions.

"With his powerful acting style and simple persona, Shri Dharmendra left an indelible mark on the hearts of the Indian populace for decades and elevated the Indian film industry to new heights," he said. PTI NAV SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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