Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said he would never stake claim to the chief minister’s post even if his party wins all the seats it contests in the upcoming Bihar Assembly election. In an exclusive interview with ABP News Political Editor Megha Prasad, Paswan asserted that his focus is on contributing to governance, not personal ambition, as he revealed how the seat-sharing negotiations were carried out within the NDA and how he managed to secure 29 seats for his party.

"One thing was very clear in the alliance from the beginning that parties will be given seats based on their influence...More than the quantity of seats, it's the quality of seats that matters to me. I will leave four seats if I feel I cannot win them. So I will not negotiate for seats to have more numbers," he said.

"I will have to laud Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for giving me 29 seats because I have never seen in the history of alliance and politics that a party with an MLA is given 5 seats and the party which has zero MLAs is given 29 seats. So the BJP knows how to take care of the alliance members," he added.

On being asked how he convinced the NDA to give him 29 seats, Paswan said: "My hard work has been in front of the party. It's not like I have not done anything since the Lok Sabha elections."

Paswan also rejected allegations that he drove a hard bargain during seat-sharing talks within the NDA. “If I were a hard bargainer, I would have been sitting on 35 seats, not 29,” he said.

“I agree that the BJP felt that if they reached out to my mum, I may not be as rigid on the number of seats,” Paswan further said, adding that he surrendered for the sake of the alliance.

Chirag Paswan Reacts To Rift In NDA

Megha Prasad further asked Paswan about how other leaders, including CM Nitish Kumar and Jitan Ram Manjhi, have been miffed that LJP (R) was given some of their seats. To this, he replied: "It's my sixth negotiation with the NDA this year. In every negotiation, the NDA speaks with each ally separately. During the seat-sharing talks, I did not talk to either Kumar or Kushwaha. I just told them the number of seats I was expecting and explained my reasons behind them. Based on that, negotiations were held, and I was eventually given 29 seats."

"I was then asked to name a few seats in the buffer and name a few seats that are my priority. I told them 35 seats, out of which I was given 29 seats. It was only after this that I heard in the media that I was allotted two seats that were Majhi's. I did not know he wanted those seats. Those seats were on my list, so I got them. Had I known someone wanted them, I would have definitely discussed it with them. Why will I upset someone?" Paswan told Megha Prasad.

“I am saying on record that even if my strike rate is 100 per cent, I will never ask for the CM’s position. I will be part of a system that makes policies and takes decisions,” Paswan said.

Paswan also revealed that he had spoken to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about a month ago, but “had no reason to speak to him during negotiations.” He said that he holds the JD(U) chief in high regard. “I deeply respect Nitish Kumar ji and would never want him or his party to suffer any harm. I will be the happiest man if Nitish Kumar succeeds.”

Chirag Paswan's Bihar Poll Target

Paswan said the number 29 holds special significance for his party. “Twenty years ago, my father won 29 seats. Once again, we are moving forward with the target of 29 MLAs,” he said, adding that for him, quality of seats matters more than quantity.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) leader also distanced himself from his father’s 2005 stance seeking a Muslim chief minister. “I know when my father had 29 seats, he asked for a Muslim CM. But if I get as many seats, I will never ask for a Muslim CM, things have changed,” he remarked.

On allegations that he sold party tickets, including claims that Sambhavi Choudhary paid Rs 40 crore, Paswan dismissed them as baseless. “If I get love, I must also be ready for brickbats. Those who made these allegations should show proof; only then will I respond,” he said.

The LJP (R) chief stated that he believes in his work, not in opinion polls and surveys, and underlined that lineage alone cannot ensure success in politics.

“Being the son or daughter of a prominent person may be your good fortune, not your capability. You may get an opportunity by luck, but to move forward, you must have ability,” he said.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.