India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaPakistan Bows To PoK Resistance, Defers Polls In 7 Poonch Seats After Aman Khan's Aug 5 Ultimatum

Pakistan Bows To PoK Resistance, Defers Polls In 7 Poonch Seats After Aman Khan's Aug 5 Ultimatum

Authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have indefinitely postponed polling in 7 Poonch division seats after escalating protests and security concerns with resistance leader Sardar Aman Khan warning.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Previous election phases faced widespread boycotts and alleged rigging.

Facing escalating civil unrest and explicit threats from local resistance leaders, authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have indefinitely postponed scheduled elections in seven out of eleven seats in the Poonch division. The decision comes after protest leader Sardar Aman Khan issued a chilling warning on 5th August, reciting a “Fatiha for the dead” (Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un) and cautioning Pakistani authorities against attempting to hold polls in the volatile region.

Addressing a mass rally at Chinar Chowk in Rawalakot that day Aman Khan warned that any attempt to conduct voting on August 10 in the Poonch and Pallandari would meet severe consequences, declaring that candidates attempting to run would not even find graves in PoJK.

PoK Election Commission Cites High-Risk Security Assessment

In an official statement citing severe security risks, the PoK Election Commission announced the indefinite postponement of voting across these seven key constituencies.

The Commission confirmed that the decision was taken following a critical security assessment report submitted by the PoK Home Secretary, alongside intense safety concerns raised directly by contesting political candidates.

ALSO READ: 'National Security Threat': Trump Vows SC Challenge After Appeals Court Blocks White House Ballroom

Revised Schedule, Breakdown of Postponed Constituencies

Under the revised schedule, voting on August 10 will now take place in only four constituencies across the Bagh and Haveli districts, specifically Bagh-1, Bagh-2, and Bagh-3 in Bagh district, along with Bagh-4 in Haveli district.

Meanwhile, the seven seats where voting has been postponed indefinitely include five in Poonch district Poonch & Sudhanoti-1 (Abbaspur), Poonch & Sudhanoti-2 (Hajira), Poonch & Sudhanoti-3 (Ali Sojal), Poonch & Sudhanoti-4 (Rawalakot), and Poonch & Sudhanoti-5 (Pachhiot) and two in Sudhanoti district Poonch & Sudhanoti-6 (Palandri) and Poonch & Sudhanoti-7 (Balouch).

Poonch, Sudhanoti Regions Remain Epicenter of Civil Unrest

Rawalakot, the headquarters of PoK's Poonch division, has served as the epicentre of resistance since June 9, with two of Poonch district's five seats falling directly within the city limits and the remaining three Pachhiot, Abbaspur, and Hajira acting as major rebel strongholds.

Similarly, Sardar Aman Khan hails from Sudhanoti district, where daily protests continue to flare up in Palandri and Balouch. Aware that rebels were prepared to take extreme measures to block the polls, the Pakistani establishment yielded to Khan's ultimatum and suspended voting across all seven seats.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Flags Lack Of Women Among IIT Delhi Medal Winners: 'Should've Been More...'

Rigging, Rejecting "Fraud" Assembly Elections

The third phase of polling in PoK has largely been reduced to a mere formality. Following widespread public boycotts and blatant ballot rigging during the first two phases, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was handed 24 out of the 34 seats contested so far.

This easily secured the 23-seat threshold required for a simple majority in the 45-member PoK Legislative Assembly. Visuals from both prior phases showed empty polling centers due to the protest boycott, contrasted with small groups systematically stamping ballot papers unchecked. Consequently, key movement leaders Sardar Aman Khan and Umar Nazeer have declared the entire process a "fraud election," with Khan exposing that seat-by-seat results across PoK were directly dictated by the ISI's PoJK sector commander, Brigadier Faiq Ayub.

Before You Go

Prayagraj Clash: Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Outreach Triggers BJP-Congress War Ahead of UP Polls

Frequently Asked Questions

In which areas will voting still proceed on August 10?

Under the revised schedule, voting will only take place in four constituencies. These are Bagh-1, Bagh-2, and Bagh-3 in Bagh district, along with Bagh-4 in Haveli district.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Aug 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir PoK Polls PoK Elections Poonch Elections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pakistan Bows To PoK Resistance, Defers Polls In 7 Poonch Seats After Aman Khan's Aug 5 Ultimatum
Pakistan Bows To PoK Resistance, Defers Polls In 7 Poonch Seats After Aman Khan's Aug 5 Ultimatum
India
Kerala Floods: Pinarayi Vijayan Flags Delayed Alerts, Rescue Lapses, Fishermen Search Failures
Kerala Floods: Pinarayi Vijayan Flags Delayed Alerts, Rescue Lapses, Fishermen Search Failures
India
Tamil Nadu Delimitation Row: DMK MPs To Boycott Vijay's Meeting, Congress Backs CM's Invite
Tamil Nadu Delimitation Row: DMK MPs To Boycott Vijay's Meeting, Congress Backs CM's Invite
India
PM Modi Flags Lack Of Women Among IIT Delhi Medal Winners: 'Should've Been More...'
PM Modi Flags Lack Of Women Among IIT Delhi Medal Winners: 'Should've Been More...'
Advertisement

Videos

Prayagraj Clash: Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Outreach Triggers BJP-Congress War Ahead of UP Polls
Ranchi Politics: BJP Alleges Hemant Govt Is Dividing Students Ahead of Assembly Gherao
Ranchi Update: Govt Begins Talks With Devendra Mahto-Led Student Group Amid Day 15 Protest
Prayagraj Update: Tharoor Questions Student Outreach Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Youth Event
Ranchi Breaking: BJP Accuses Hemant Govt of Weakening Student Protest Through Separate Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget