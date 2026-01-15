The parade commemorated the occasion when General K M Cariappa took charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949, replacing his British predecessor.
78th Army Day Parade In Jaipur: BrahMos Missiles, Arjun Tanks, And Gallantry Awards On Display
Jaipur witnessed the 78th Army Day Parade with BrahMos missiles, Arjun tanks, advanced weaponry, and gallantry awards presented to soldiers. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi led the celebrations.
Jaipur, Jan 15: Advanced weapon systems, armoured vehicles and BrahMos missiles were put on display during the 78th Army Day Parade that began on the Mahal Road here on Thursday in the presence of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.
Before the parade, the Chief of Army Staff presented Sena Medal gallantry awards (posthumously) to Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Hawaldar Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Subhash Kumar and Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar.
The award ceremony was followed by a salute by the parade commander, Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra and awardees. Three Chetak helicopters showered flower petals on the parade.
#WATCH | Jaipur Hosts Historic 78th Army Day Parade. #Jaipur #ArmyDayParade #ABPLIVE pic.twitter.com/02kEkx5NAp— ABP LIVE (@abplive) January 15, 2026
Mounted troops of the 61st Cavalry showcased military heritage while advanced weapon systems and armoured vehicles, including Arjun tanks, K-9 Vajra, Dhanush artillery guns, BMPs, BrahMos missiles, were displayed in the parade.
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, several ministers and others are also present in the programme.
Army Day is observed to commemorate the occasion when General K M Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, took charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.
(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Related Video
BMC Elections 2026: Polling Starts at 7:30 AM Across Maharashtra
Frequently Asked Questions
What significant event was commemorated during the 78th Army Day Parade in Jaipur?
What types of military hardware were showcased at the 78th Army Day Parade?
The parade featured advanced weapon systems, armoured vehicles like Arjun tanks and K-9 Vajra, Dhanush artillery guns, BMPs, and BrahMos missiles.
Who presented the Sena Medal gallantry awards before the parade?
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi presented the Sena Medal gallantry awards posthumously to several soldiers, including Subedar Major Pawan Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar.
Which units or individuals participated in the salute during the parade?
The salute was given by the parade commander, followed by recipients of Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Kirti Chakra awards.