India Rejects Any PM Modi's Reference In Epstein Investigation Files

HomeNewsIndia Rejects Any PM Modi's Reference In Epstein Investigation Files

India strongly rejects claims linking PM Modi to the Jeffrey Epstein investigative files, calling them 'trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal'.

By : PTI | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 10:33 PM (IST)

New Delhi: India on Saturday strongly rejected a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein, describing it as "little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal" that deserves to be dismissed with the "utmost contempt".

The latest files relating to the convicted sex trafficker were released by US authorities. "We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the prime minister and his visit to Israel," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement. "Beyond the fact of the prime minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt," he said.

The email is among investigative files released by the US Justice Department on Friday. The department released 3.5 million pages and 2,000 videos in line with an American law that was passed by the US Congress. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jan 2026 10:33 PM (IST)
