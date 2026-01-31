Fresh Epstein Files Allege Trump Was 'Compromised By Israel', FBI Document Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Fresh controversy has erupted following the release of a new tranche of documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, with an FBI report citing explosive claims made by a confidential source about former U.S. President Donald Trump and his inner circle. The allegations, unproven and contested, have intensified scrutiny of past financial dealings and political relationships at the highest levels of power.

FBI Source Levels Claims Against Trump

According to the FBI report, the confidential source alleged that Donald Trump had been “compromised by Israel,” a claim presented as the source’s assessment rather than an established finding. The document does not state that investigators verified the assertion, but records it as part of broader intelligence reporting connected to the Epstein case files, reported India Today.

The report revisits Trump’s past real estate dealings, highlighting a high-profile transaction involving a Beverly Hills mansion. Trump purchased the property for about $41 million and later sold it for roughly $95 million to a shell company with foreign links. The source described the deal as having “oddities and red flags,” suggesting it warranted closer examination as part of a pattern of opaque financial activity.

Spotlight On Jared Kushner’s Role & Finances

A significant portion of the report focuses on Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, alleging that he wielded outsized influence over both Trump’s business operations and the presidency during Trump’s first term. The source claimed Kushner’s family had links to corruption, Russian financial flows, and the ultra-Zionist Chabad network.

The document further alleged that Kushner moved substantial amounts of Russian investment money and failed to adequately disclose interests connected to Russian state-linked entities. Particular attention was drawn to Cadre, a real estate investment platform in which Kushner held a stake. The source questioned whether Russian funds may have entered U.S. real estate projects through intermediaries, though no definitive conclusions were cited in the report.

The FBI file also referenced Kushner’s family history, noting that his father had previously been convicted on financial charges and was later granted a presidential pardon by Trump.

Wider Allegations & Massive Document Release

Beyond Trump and Kushner, the report touched on other prominent figures. It alleged that Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, had been “co-opted by Mossad,” claiming he used his academic influence to cultivate wealthy and politically connected students for Israeli intelligence purposes. The source similarly suggested that Epstein himself may have been leveraged due to his access to elite political, financial, and academic networks.

The documents also included references to several high-profile individuals, among them Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, former British royal Prince Andrew, and a former counsel from the Obama White House. The mentions vary in nature and do not imply wrongdoing in all cases.

The U.S. Justice Department confirmed that more than three million pages related to the Epstein investigation have now been made public, alongside over two thousand videos and nearly 180,000 images. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the release followed an extensive internal review, underscoring the scale and sensitivity of the material now entering the public domain.