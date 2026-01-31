'STD After Sex With Russian Women': Epstein Files’ Explosive Claim On Bill Gates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The US Justice Department on Friday released a massive trove of documents linked to its investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting controversial claims involving Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, including allegations related to an alleged sexually transmitted disease. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department had made public more than three million pages of records, along with over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. The files, uploaded to the department’s website, include material that had been withheld from an earlier release in December to protect the identities of more than 1,000 alleged victims.

Emails Allegedly Targeting Gates

Blanche said the latest disclosure marks the conclusion of an extensive review process aimed at ensuring transparency. “This release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process,” he said. Among the newly released material are draft emails attributed to Epstein that focus on Bill Gates. The documents appear to have been written in the voice of Gates’ longtime science adviser, Boris Nikolic, and contain allegations that Gates sought to conceal an STD from his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, following alleged sexual encounters.

Alleged Cover-Up, Explosive Claims Emerge The drafts include claims ranging from facilitating alleged relationships to requests for medication. One email alleges that Nikolic was asked to help Gates obtain drugs “to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls” and assist in concealing illicit affairs. In a separate draft addressed directly to Gates, Epstein allegedly accused the billionaire of attempting to orchestrate a cover-up to protect his public image. The email claims Gates sought antibiotics to be given to Melinda without her knowledge and requested deletion of emails referring to the alleged STD.

Gates Denies Allegations

The draft also warned of reputational and financial fallout if Melinda were to file for a public divorce, suggesting it could harm philanthropic pledges by billions of dollars. The documents revisit earlier reports that Epstein threatened to expose an alleged affair involving Gates and Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2017, after Gates declined to participate in a charitable fund associated with Epstein. A spokesperson for Bill Gates strongly denied the allegations, calling them “absolutely absurd and completely false.” The spokesperson said the documents reflect Epstein’s frustration over failing to maintain a relationship with Gates and his efforts to defame him.

Previous Epstein-related releases have detailed the financier’s connections with prominent figures across business, politics and entertainment, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and filmmaker Woody Allen. Gates and Melinda French Gates were married from 1994 until 2021. Melinda has previously cited Gates’ extramarital affairs and his association with Epstein as contributing factors to their divorce, though she has not provided specific details. Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges involving minors. His death was officially ruled a suicide.