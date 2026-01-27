The FTA is considered a landmark step that strengthens India's global trade position and deepens economic ties between India and the EU, two major democracies.
CII Hails India-EU FTA As Game-Changer, Sees Major Boost For Exports, Jobs & Strategic Ties
CII has hailed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement as a landmark breakthrough that will give Indian exporters unprecedented access to the EU market.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as a landmark step that has strengthened India’s global trade position. In a statement, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the agreement represents a strategic breakthrough that deepens economic ties between two major democracies accounting for nearly 25% of global GDP. Banerjee said the unprecedented preferential market access for over 99% of Indian exports to the EU would decisively boost competitiveness in one of the world’s most high-value markets.
According to CII, key beneficiary sectors include textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, gems and jewellery, marine products, engineering goods, automobiles, agriculture and processed foods, as well as IT, IT-enabled services and professional services. The FTA is also expected to deliver tangible gains for labour-intensive industries and MSMEs, while enabling a future-ready mobility framework for Indian talent. Banerjee said the agreement aligns closely with India’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and lays the foundation for inclusive, globally competitive growth. He noted that the agreement would anchor Indian manufacturers and service providers deeper into global value chains while accelerating investment, technology inflows and industrial scale-up.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Costa and von der Leyen, reaffirmed shared commitments to democracy, human rights and a rules-based international order. They also agreed to deepen collaboration on sustainable development, climate action and biodiversity. Security and defence featured prominently in the discussions, with enhanced cooperation planned in cyber security, counter-terrorism, maritime safety and space security. On the technology front, both sides committed to strengthening the EU-India Trade and Technology Council, with a focus on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 6G and digital infrastructure—areas viewed as critical to future economic leadership.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA)?
Which sectors are expected to benefit from the India-EU FTA?
Key beneficiary sectors include textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, gems, jewelry, marine products, engineering goods, automobiles, agriculture, processed foods, and various services like IT and professional services.
What are the expected outcomes of the India-EU FTA?
The FTA is anticipated to boost India's export competitiveness, accelerate investment and technology inflows, create new opportunities for millions, and generate jobs, offering a competitive edge amid global uncertainties.
How does the FTA align with India's national vision?
The agreement aligns with India's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, laying the foundation for inclusive, globally competitive growth and enhancing industrial scale-up.
