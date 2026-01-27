Mercedes-Benz Flags No Price Cuts Despite Historic India-EU Pact

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking the conclusion of one of the longest-running trade negotiations between the two sides. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen termed it the “mother of all deals” as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted senior EU leaders for a high-level summit in New Delhi. The agreement is being positioned as a major step toward deeper economic integration, creating a vast free trade zone spanning nearly two billion people and strengthening strategic ties at a time of global geopolitical and trade uncertainties.

India, EU Seal Historic Pact Prime Minister Modi held extensive talks with von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, with both sides underlining the importance of resilient supply chains, expanded market access, and long-term strategic cooperation. “Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals. We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit,” von der Leyen said, adding that the pact marks only the beginning of a stronger strategic partnership. Carmakers Cautious On Price Impact

However, despite the optimism surrounding the agreement, some companies remain cautious about the immediate impact of the FTA, particularly on vehicle prices. Mercedes-Benz India, for instance, has indicated that it does not expect any near-term price reductions. “With more than 90% of Mercedes-Benz India’s sales volume comprising ‘Made in India’ locally manufactured models, and only around 5% of sales coming via CBU imports from the EU, we do not foresee any price reduction for Mercedes-Benz vehicles from the FTA in the foreseeable future,” the company said. It added that its focus would remain on value creation through local production and competitive pricing for Indian customers.

Duties, Timeline Limit Immediate Gains Industry experts note that locally manufactured cars in India attract a basic customs duty of around 16.5%, while fully built imported vehicles from the EU face duties of up to 110%. Moreover, the FTA is expected to come into effect only by mid-2028, given the time required for legal procedures, multi-level ratification, and detailed implementation. Adding to the uncertainty, the Indian rupee depreciated by about 19% against the euro in 2025, a factor that could erode any potential cost advantage from lower import duties on CBUs in the coming years.