HomeNewsMercedes-Benz Flags No Price Cuts Despite Historic India-EU Pact

Mercedes-Benz Flags No Price Cuts Despite Historic India-EU Pact

India and the European Union have sealed a historic Free Trade Agreement, described as the “mother of all deals,” aimed at deepening economic integration and strengthening strategic ties.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking the conclusion of one of the longest-running trade negotiations between the two sides. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen termed it the “mother of all deals” as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted senior EU leaders for a high-level summit in New Delhi. The agreement is being positioned as a major step toward deeper economic integration, creating a vast free trade zone spanning nearly two billion people and strengthening strategic ties at a time of global geopolitical and trade uncertainties.

India, EU Seal Historic Pact

Prime Minister Modi held extensive talks with von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, with both sides underlining the importance of resilient supply chains, expanded market access, and long-term strategic cooperation. “Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals. We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit,” von der Leyen said, adding that the pact marks only the beginning of a stronger strategic partnership.

Carmakers Cautious On Price Impact

However, despite the optimism surrounding the agreement, some companies remain cautious about the immediate impact of the FTA, particularly on vehicle prices. Mercedes-Benz India, for instance, has indicated that it does not expect any near-term price reductions. “With more than 90% of Mercedes-Benz India’s sales volume comprising ‘Made in India’ locally manufactured models, and only around 5% of sales coming via CBU imports from the EU, we do not foresee any price reduction for Mercedes-Benz vehicles from the FTA in the foreseeable future,” the company said. It added that its focus would remain on value creation through local production and competitive pricing for Indian customers.

Duties, Timeline Limit Immediate Gains

Industry experts note that locally manufactured cars in India attract a basic customs duty of around 16.5%, while fully built imported vehicles from the EU face duties of up to 110%. Moreover, the FTA is expected to come into effect only by mid-2028, given the time required for legal procedures, multi-level ratification, and detailed implementation. Adding to the uncertainty, the Indian rupee depreciated by about 19% against the euro in 2025, a factor that could erode any potential cost advantage from lower import duties on CBUs in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union sealed?

The historic Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union was sealed on Tuesday.

What is the significance of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement?

The agreement creates a vast free trade zone spanning nearly two billion people and strengthens strategic ties during global uncertainties.

When is the India-EU Free Trade Agreement expected to come into effect?

The FTA is expected to come into effect by mid-2028 due to legal procedures, ratification, and implementation timelines.

Do car manufacturers expect immediate price reductions for vehicles due to the FTA?

Some carmakers, like Mercedes-Benz India, do not foresee immediate price reductions due to the FTA, focusing instead on local production.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
INDIA European Trade Agreement Mother Of All Deals
