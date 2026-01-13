Senior citizens aged 80 and above in Bihar can now register their land or flats from their homes through a mobile registration unit. This initiative aims to ease their registration process.
Home-Based Property Registration For Elderly From April 1, 2026: Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (January 13) announced that senior citizens aged 80 years and above will be able to register their land or flats from their homes. The facility will be provided through a mobile registration unit operated by the Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Department. Applicants will be able to apply online, and the new system will come into effect from April 1, 2026.
Relief For Elderly Facing Registration Difficulties
In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said it has frequently been observed that people aged 80 and above face considerable hardship while completing land or flat registration formalities. The decision, he said, has been taken to ease their inconvenience and spare them unnecessary trouble during the registration process.
Pre-Registration Land Information For Buyers And Sellers
Nitish Kumar also pointed out that people intending to purchase land often do not have access to updated and accurate information about the property. To address this, arrangements are being made to provide both buyers and sellers with details about the land’s status prior to registration.
Under the proposed system, the Registration Department will, on the applicant’s request, obtain land-related information from the zonal office and share it with the buyer. This, the Chief Minister said, will ensure that applicants receive correct and authentic information before completing the registration.
Part Of ‘Saat Nischay-3’ Initiatives
The Chief Minister stated that following the formation of the new government in the state on November 20, 2025, the “Saat Nischay-3” programmes have been implemented with the objective of making Bihar one of the most developed states in the country.
He said the seventh resolution under “Saat Nischay-3”, titled “Sabka Samman – Jeevan Aasan”, aims to simplify citizens’ lives by reducing everyday difficulties. A series of important decisions are being taken in this direction.
Suggestions Invited Till January 19, 2026
Expressing confidence in the usefulness of the initiative, Nitish Kumar said the facility would greatly benefit elderly residents aged 80 years and above, while the provision of updated land information would help all citizens. He also invited people to submit suggestions related to the new system through designated channels by January 19, 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
The new system, allowing senior citizens aged 80 and above to register property from home, will come into effect from April 1, 2026. Applicants can apply online for this service.
How will the new system help buyers and sellers get land information?
The Registration Department will obtain and share updated land status details from the zonal office with both buyers and sellers upon request. This ensures they have accurate information before registration.
What is the 'Saat Nischay-3' initiative?
'Saat Nischay-3' is a set of programs implemented to make Bihar a highly developed state. The seventh resolution, 'Sabka Samman – Jeevan Aasan', focuses on simplifying citizens' daily lives.