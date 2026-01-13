Rahul Gandhi supports 'Jana Nayagan' and calls the attempt to block it a direct attack on Tamil culture by Prime Minister Modi.
Jana Nayagan Row: Rahul Backs Vijay, Accuses Modi Govt Of 'Attacking' Tamil Culture
The Congress leader made the remarks during his visit to Tamil Nadu, triggering a political stir in the state.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has come out in support of Tamil cinema superstar and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to suppress the voice of the Tamil people. Gandhi termed the reported move to block Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan as an assault on Tamil culture.
‘Direct Attack On Tamil Culture’
In a post on Instagram, Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi ji, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people. The attempt to stop ‘Jana Nayagan’ is a direct attack on Tamil culture.” The Congress leader made the remarks during his visit to Tamil Nadu, triggering a political stir in the state.
Film Release Stalled Over Censor Clearance
The release of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, has been postponed after the film reportedly failed to receive clearance from the censor board. The lack of approval has halted its release, even as discussions around the film’s political messaging had already gained traction. Opposition parties are now viewing the delay as an instance of political interference.
Cinema And Politics In Tamil Nadu
The overlap between cinema and politics has a long history in Tamil Nadu. Leaders such as C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa successfully converted their cinematic popularity into political influence. MGR, in particular, leveraged his on-screen persona to emerge as a mass leader, while Jayalalithaa went on to achieve significant success in both fields. With Vijay’s entry into politics, his films are increasingly being viewed through a political lens.
Earlier Political Controversy
Earlier, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy had met TVK chief Vijay Kumar and remarked that the Tamil Nadu government was deeply indebted, comparing the state’s situation with Uttar Pradesh. His comments had sparked a separate political debate in the state.
