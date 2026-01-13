Jana Nayagan Row: Rahul Backs Vijay, Accuses Modi Govt Of 'Attacking' Tamil Culture

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesJana Nayagan Row: Rahul Backs Vijay, Accuses Modi Govt Of 'Attacking' Tamil Culture

The Congress leader made the remarks during his visit to Tamil Nadu, triggering a political stir in the state.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has come out in support of Tamil cinema superstar and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to suppress the voice of the Tamil people. Gandhi termed the reported move to block Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan as an assault on Tamil culture.

‘Direct Attack On Tamil Culture’

In a post on Instagram, Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi ji, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people. The attempt to stop ‘Jana Nayagan’ is a direct attack on Tamil culture.” The Congress leader made the remarks during his visit to Tamil Nadu, triggering a political stir in the state.

Film Release Stalled Over Censor Clearance

The release of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, has been postponed after the film reportedly failed to receive clearance from the censor board. The lack of approval has halted its release, even as discussions around the film’s political messaging had already gained traction. Opposition parties are now viewing the delay as an instance of political interference.

Cinema And Politics In Tamil Nadu

The overlap between cinema and politics has a long history in Tamil Nadu. Leaders such as C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa successfully converted their cinematic popularity into political influence. MGR, in particular, leveraged his on-screen persona to emerge as a mass leader, while Jayalalithaa went on to achieve significant success in both fields. With Vijay’s entry into politics, his films are increasingly being viewed through a political lens.

Earlier Political Controversy

Earlier, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarthy had met TVK chief Vijay Kumar and remarked that the Tamil Nadu government was deeply indebted, comparing the state’s situation with Uttar Pradesh. His comments had sparked a separate political debate in the state.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Rahul Gandhi's stance on the film 'Jana Nayagan'?

Rahul Gandhi supports 'Jana Nayagan' and calls the attempt to block it a direct attack on Tamil culture by Prime Minister Modi.

Why has the release of Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' been postponed?

The film's release has been postponed because it reportedly failed to receive clearance from the censor board.

What is the historical connection between cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu has a long history of cinema and politics overlapping, with actors like C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa transitioning successfully to political influence.

How is Vijay's entry into politics influencing the perception of his films?

With Vijay's political ambitions, his films are increasingly being analyzed and viewed through a political lens by the public and opposition.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
MODI GOVT Jana Nayagan Jana Nayagan Row Rahul Backs Vijay Attack On Tamil Culture
