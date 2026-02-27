Rinku Singh’s Father Dies of Cancer After His T20 World Cup Return

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsRinku Singh’s Father Dies of Cancer After His T20 World Cup Return

Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, passes away after battling stage-four cancer.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 09:09 AM (IST)

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday after battling stage-four cancer. He had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Greater Noida, where his health deteriorated earlier this week.

Rinku, who is currently part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, travelled to see his father before the team’s fixture against Zimbabwe. Despite medical efforts, his father’s condition worsened and he was placed on ventilator support.

The batter rejoined the squad ahead of the match but was not included in the playing XI, with Sanju Samson named in the side instead.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a heartfelt condolence message for Rinku on X.

“Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family,” he wrote on X.

Published at : 27 Feb 2026 08:59 AM (IST)
