HomeNewsABP Network's Ideas Of India 2026: Global Leaders, Cultural Icons To Shape ‘The New World Order’ Dialogue

The ABP Network's Ideas of India 2026 is set to commence with global leaders, ministers and icons debating India’s path under ‘The New World Order’.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
The fifth edition of the Ideas of India Summit, hosted by ABP Network, is set to commence on February 27–28, 2026, bringing together an influential mix of policymakers, global strategists, industry leaders and cultural icons. The two-day summit aims to examine India’s journey so far while charting its course toward 2047, when the country will mark 100 years of independence.

With the theme “The New World Order,” this year’s edition will spotlight India’s evolving role in a rapidly transforming geopolitical and economic landscape. As the nation approaches its centenary milestone, discussions are expected to focus on self-reliance, economic transformation, grassroots narratives, and India’s growing global influence.

Focus On Geopolitics & Global Power Shifts

The summit will open with traditional ceremonies, including the lighting of the lamp and a Saraswati Vandana, followed by a welcome address from Atideb Sarkar, Chief Editor of ABP Network.

The first session will feature John Mearsheimer speaking on ‘US and India: A Very Rocky Relationship’. This will be followed by Yan Xuetong addressing “The View from China: Behind the Great Wall.” Later, Monica Duffy Toft will examine leadership challenges in ‘The World in Ferment — A Question of Leadership’.

Governance will also take centre stage with Harsh Sanghavi discussing ‘The Challenge of Good Governance: The Era of Uncertainity’.

Trade, Growth & Strategic Vision

Economic diplomacy and industrial strategy will feature prominently. Piyush Goyal is scheduled to chair a session, while Madhur Daga will speak on ‘Make in India 2.0’.

Regional development will be highlighted in “Destination Andhra — Open for Business,” featuring Nara Lokesh. Infrastructure and growth reforms will be discussed by Devendra Fadnavis in ‘Making Maharashtra Great Again’. The business perspective will continue with Pranav Adani.

Culture, Cinema & Youth Power

The summit will also celebrate India’s cultural and creative strengths. Armaan Malik will headline a session on “Indipop and Playback: The Best of Both Industries,” while Shreya Ghoshal will discuss taking Indian music global.

Cinema conversations will feature Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, and Suniel Shetty.

Youth excellence will be spotlighted through interactions with Ayush Mhatre, Abhigyan Abhishek Kundu and Vihaan Malhotra.

As the summit prepares to begin, Ideas of India 2026 promises a wide-ranging exchange of ideas, reflecting a nation balancing ambition, resilience and responsibility in a changing world.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the Ideas of India Summit 2026 take place?

The fifth edition of the Ideas of India Summit will be held on February 27-28, 2026. The article does not specify the exact location.

Who are some of the key speakers and topics at the summit?

Key speakers include John Mearsheimer on US-India relations, Yan Xuetong on China's perspective, and Monica Duffy Toft on leadership. Topics range from governance to economic strategies and cultural influence.

What aspects of India's development will be discussed?

The summit will cover India's journey towards 2047, focusing on self-reliance, economic transformation, grassroots narratives, regional development, and infrastructure reforms.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
