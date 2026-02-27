Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The fifth edition of the Ideas of India Summit, hosted by ABP Network, is set to commence on February 27–28, 2026, bringing together an influential mix of policymakers, global strategists, industry leaders and cultural icons. The two-day summit aims to examine India’s journey so far while charting its course toward 2047, when the country will mark 100 years of independence.

With the theme “The New World Order,” this year’s edition will spotlight India’s evolving role in a rapidly transforming geopolitical and economic landscape. As the nation approaches its centenary milestone, discussions are expected to focus on self-reliance, economic transformation, grassroots narratives, and India’s growing global influence.

Focus On Geopolitics & Global Power Shifts

The summit will open with traditional ceremonies, including the lighting of the lamp and a Saraswati Vandana, followed by a welcome address from Atideb Sarkar, Chief Editor of ABP Network.

The first session will feature John Mearsheimer speaking on ‘US and India: A Very Rocky Relationship’. This will be followed by Yan Xuetong addressing “The View from China: Behind the Great Wall.” Later, Monica Duffy Toft will examine leadership challenges in ‘The World in Ferment — A Question of Leadership’.

Governance will also take centre stage with Harsh Sanghavi discussing ‘The Challenge of Good Governance: The Era of Uncertainity’.

Trade, Growth & Strategic Vision

Economic diplomacy and industrial strategy will feature prominently. Piyush Goyal is scheduled to chair a session, while Madhur Daga will speak on ‘Make in India 2.0’.

Regional development will be highlighted in “Destination Andhra — Open for Business,” featuring Nara Lokesh. Infrastructure and growth reforms will be discussed by Devendra Fadnavis in ‘Making Maharashtra Great Again’. The business perspective will continue with Pranav Adani.

Culture, Cinema & Youth Power

The summit will also celebrate India’s cultural and creative strengths. Armaan Malik will headline a session on “Indipop and Playback: The Best of Both Industries,” while Shreya Ghoshal will discuss taking Indian music global.

Cinema conversations will feature Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, and Suniel Shetty.

Youth excellence will be spotlighted through interactions with Ayush Mhatre, Abhigyan Abhishek Kundu and Vihaan Malhotra.

As the summit prepares to begin, Ideas of India 2026 promises a wide-ranging exchange of ideas, reflecting a nation balancing ambition, resilience and responsibility in a changing world.