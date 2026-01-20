Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsNoida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida

Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 03:19 PM (IST)

In a significant development in the engineer death case, Greater Noida Police have arrested builder Abhay Kumar, who was named as an accused in the matter. Kumar is the owner of real estate firm MZ Wishtown, officials said on Tuesday. The arrest was carried out by the Knowledge Park police station team, marking a major step forward in the investigation that has drawn public attention in the region.

Builder Named in FIR Taken Into Custody

Police officials said Abhay Kumar had been named in the FIR registered in connection with the engineer’s death. His arrest follows sustained investigation and questioning by the Knowledge Park police. Authorities confirmed that Kumar is associated with the MZ Wishtown project, which is now under scrutiny as part of the case.

Lotus Green Also Under Scanner

Officials said a case had also been registered earlier in connection with the Lotus Green project, indicating that the investigation extends beyond a single development.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
Trump Threatens 200% Tariff On French Wine And Champagne, Macron Reacts
India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Breaking News: BJP Celebrates 75 Years of Jan Sangh Legacy and Public Service
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget