Noida Techie Death: Builder Abhay Kumar Taken Into Custody In Greater Noida

In a significant development in the engineer death case, Greater Noida Police have arrested builder Abhay Kumar, who was named as an accused in the matter. Kumar is the owner of real estate firm MZ Wishtown, officials said on Tuesday. The arrest was carried out by the Knowledge Park police station team, marking a major step forward in the investigation that has drawn public attention in the region.

Builder Named in FIR Taken Into Custody

Police officials said Abhay Kumar had been named in the FIR registered in connection with the engineer’s death. His arrest follows sustained investigation and questioning by the Knowledge Park police. Authorities confirmed that Kumar is associated with the MZ Wishtown project, which is now under scrutiny as part of the case.

Lotus Green Also Under Scanner

Officials said a case had also been registered earlier in connection with the Lotus Green project, indicating that the investigation extends beyond a single development.