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HomeNewsGas Shortage Panic: 66-Year-Old Dies While Standing In Queue In Punjab

Gas Shortage Panic: 66-Year-Old Dies While Standing In Queue In Punjab

The incident occurred amid reports of a shortage of cooking gas linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has triggered concerns about LPG availability in several regions.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
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A 66-year-old man collapsed and died on Friday morning while waiting in a queue for a domestic gas cylinder in Sehna village of Punjab’s Barnala district, police said.

The incident occurred amid reports of a shortage of cooking gas linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has triggered concerns about LPG availability in several regions.

Collapsed Minutes Before Gas Agency Opened

The deceased, Bhushan Kumar Mittal, was a resident of Sehna village and had reached the local gas agency at 7:15 am to secure a place in the queue.

According to police, Mittal collapsed at around 8 am, just minutes before the agency was scheduled to open for distribution.

Sehna station house officer Renu said that several residents had gathered early to ensure they could obtain a cylinder.

Many people in the queue had reportedly been waiting since 6 am, as demand for domestic gas cylinders surged in the area.

Long Queue Outside Gas Agency

Police said Mittal was 25th in line at the time of the incident. By then, the queue outside the gas agency had grown to over 130 people, reflecting the rush among residents seeking cooking gas supplies.

Witnesses said the queue had continued to grow through the morning as more villagers arrived at the agency.

Family Recounts Final Moments

Raman Mittal, the deceased’s nephew, said his uncle had been standing in the queue for nearly 40 minutes before collapsing.

Mittal ran a small grocery shop in the village, according to family members.

“Local shortages led to this tragedy,” Raman said.

Survived By Wife And Daughter

Police said Bhushan Kumar Mittal is survived by his wife and a married daughter. Authorities have recorded the incident and are continuing with the necessary formalities.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to a man in Sehna village?

A 66-year-old man collapsed and died while waiting in a queue for a domestic gas cylinder in Sehna village of Punjab's Barnala district.

When did the incident occur?

The incident occurred on Friday morning around 8 am, just minutes before the local gas agency was scheduled to open for distribution.

Why was there a long queue for gas cylinders?

The long queue was due to reports of a shortage of cooking gas, causing demand to surge in the area.

How long had the deceased been waiting in the queue?

The deceased, Bhushan Kumar Mittal, had been standing in the queue for nearly 40 minutes before he collapsed.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 11:44 PM (IST)
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PUNJAB Gas Shortage Panic 66-Year-Old Dies While Standing In Queue
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