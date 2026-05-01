Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDonald Trump to raise tariffs on cars, trucks from EU to 25%

Donald Trump to raise tariffs on cars, trucks from EU to 25%

President Donald Trump said he's raising tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union to 25%, saying the bloc was not complying with the terms of the trade agreement agreed to with the US.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 01 May 2026 11:51 PM (IST)

Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced he was hiking US tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union next week to 25%.

He accused the bloc of not complying with the terms of a trade agreement with the US, without citing specifics.

The EU agreed to erase any tariffs on US imports in exchange for a 15% tariff on most EU products when it struck a trade agreement with the US last year, averting a bigger trade war.

What Did Trump Say?

"Based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The Tariff will be increased to 25%."

Can Trump Raise Levies?

It's not clear what authority Trump can use to raise taxes on the EU.

The US Supreme Court earlier this year said Trump exceeded his authority by using federal emergency-powers law to unilaterally impose his "reciprocal" tariffs on countries across the globe.

'No Way To Treat Partners,' says EU lawmaker

EU Parliament's trade committee chair, Bernd Lange, said the latest tariff move "demonstrates just how unreliable the US side is."

"This is no way to treat close partners. Now we can only ‌respond with the utmost clarity ‌and ​firmness, drawing on the strength of our position."

Lange said that Trump's behavior is "unacceptable" and said the EU was honoring the trade agreement with the US.

Before You Go

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What did US President Donald Trump announce regarding EU car and truck tariffs?

President Trump announced he will be hiking US tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union to 25% next week.

Why is Trump increasing tariffs on EU vehicles?

Trump stated the European Union is not complying with the terms of their agreed-to trade deal, although he did not provide specific details.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 01 May 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
European Union Donald Trump Donald Trump. US EU Ties
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Donald Trump to raise tariffs on cars, trucks from EU to 25%
Donald Trump to raise tariffs on cars, trucks from EU to 25%
World
Green Card Rules May Change: US Bill Proposes Major Immigration Reset
Green Card Overhaul? New US Bill Seeks To Scrap Lottery, Tighten Visa Rules
World
Iran War Could Trigger Food Shortages; Billions Of Meals At Risk: Fertiliser Giant
Iran War Could Trigger Food Shortages; Billions Of Meals At Risk: Fertiliser Giant
World
Andhra Man Dies By Suicide In US Amid Job Struggles; Debt-Ridden Father Awaits Body
Andhra Man Dies By Suicide In US Amid Job Struggles; Debt-Ridden Father Awaits Body
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal
Big Political Row: Punjab Assembly session turns chaotic as Congress MLAs stage walkout over CM Mann controversy
War Update: Rising Iran–US tensions as pressure mounts on Trump after Araghchi meets Putin
Global Flashpoint: Rift Emerges Between IRGC and Political Leadership in Tehran
Middle East Conflict: Power Struggle Deepens Inside Iran Between IRGC and Political Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget