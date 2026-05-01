Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaGanga Expressway To Remain Toll-Free For 15 Days After Opening, Announces CM Yogi

Ganga Expressway To Remain Toll-Free For 15 Days After Opening, Announces CM Yogi

Under the decision, travellers will be able to use Uttar Pradesh’s longest expressway without paying any toll during the initial 15-day period after it opens to the public.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 01 May 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ganga Expressway opens toll-free for 15 days.
  • UPEIDA directs concessionaires to suspend toll collection.
  • Expressway declared ready after provisional certificate issued.

In a major relief for commuters, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the Ganga Expressway will remain toll-free for 15 days from its Commercial Operation Date (COD).

Under the decision, travellers will be able to use Uttar Pradesh’s longest expressway without paying any toll during the initial 15-day period after it opens to the public.

UPEIDA Issues Directions To Suspend Toll Collection

Following the chief minister’s directive, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has instructed project concessionaires, IRB Infrastructure and Adani Infrastructure, to suspend toll collection for the 15-day period.

According to the order, no fee will be charged from travellers during this window.

Expressway Declared Ready For Public Use

The announcement comes after the Independent Engineer issued a provisional certificate under Article 14.3.1 of the concession agreement, fixing the Commercial Operation Date of the expressway.

With this, the Ganga Expressway is now considered fully ready for public use.

Move Aims To Boost Public Experience And Confidence

The state government said the objective behind the toll exemption is to allow as many people as possible to experience the newly built expressway in its initial phase.

The 594-kilometre-long corridor will enable commuters to assess its quality, speed and public facilities firsthand.

Officials said the move is also expected to promote tourism and strengthen public confidence in the project.

Government To Compensate Revenue Loss

The Ganga Expressway has been developed under the Public Private Partnership model on a DBFOT (Toll) basis.

Under the concession agreement, the concessionaires have the right to collect toll for 27 years.

However, the revenue loss arising from the 15-day toll exemption will be compensated by the state government or UPEIDA as per the agreement.

No Compromise On Maintenance During Toll-Free Period

UPEIDA said all standards related to operation and maintenance will continue to be strictly followed during the toll-free period.

It added that road quality, safety, traffic management and commuter facilities will remain fully operational under the provisions of the concession agreement.

A Key Infrastructure Project For Uttar Pradesh

Stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj, the Ganga Expressway connects 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh and is being seen as a major infrastructure boost for the state’s economy.

The toll waiver is being viewed as part of the government’s push to combine infrastructure development with a public-friendly rollout strategy.

Before You Go

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

How long will the Ganga Expressway be toll-free?

The Ganga Expressway will be toll-free for 15 days starting from its Commercial Operation Date (COD).

Who announced the toll-free period for the Ganga Expressway?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the 15-day toll-free period for the Ganga Expressway.

What is the purpose of the toll exemption for the Ganga Expressway?

The toll exemption aims to allow more people to experience the expressway's quality, speed, and facilities, boosting public confidence and promoting tourism.

Will the state government compensate for revenue loss during the toll-free period?

Yes, the state government or UPEIDA will compensate the project concessionaires for any revenue loss incurred during the 15-day toll-free period as per the agreement.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 May 2026 11:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
CM Yogi 'GANGA EXPRESSWAY' CM Yogi Ganga Expressway Toll-Free For 15 Days After Opening
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ganga Expressway To Remain Toll-Free For 15 Days After Opening, Announces CM Yogi
Ganga Expressway To Remain Toll-Free For 15 Days After Opening, Announces CM Yogi
India
UP Marriage Grant Scheme Aids Over 1.16 Lakh OBC Families, Rs 232 Crore Disbursed
UP Marriage Grant Scheme Aids Over 1.16 Lakh OBC Families, Rs 232 Crore Disbursed
India
Labours Day: Yogi Adityanath Reaffirms Worker Welfare Push, Expands Ayushman Coverage In UP
Yogi Adityanath Reaffirms Worker Welfare Push, Expands Ayushman Coverage in UP
India
Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 Announced: Routes, Dates, How To Apply
Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026 Announced: Routes, Dates, How To Apply
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal
Big Political Row: Punjab Assembly session turns chaotic as Congress MLAs stage walkout over CM Mann controversy
War Update: Rising Iran–US tensions as pressure mounts on Trump after Araghchi meets Putin
Global Flashpoint: Rift Emerges Between IRGC and Political Leadership in Tehran
Middle East Conflict: Power Struggle Deepens Inside Iran Between IRGC and Political Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget