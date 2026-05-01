Ganga Expressway To Remain Toll-Free For 15 Days After Opening, Announces CM Yogi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ganga Expressway opens toll-free for 15 days.

UPEIDA directs concessionaires to suspend toll collection.

Expressway declared ready after provisional certificate issued.

In a major relief for commuters, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the Ganga Expressway will remain toll-free for 15 days from its Commercial Operation Date (COD).

Under the decision, travellers will be able to use Uttar Pradesh’s longest expressway without paying any toll during the initial 15-day period after it opens to the public.

UPEIDA Issues Directions To Suspend Toll Collection

Following the chief minister’s directive, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has instructed project concessionaires, IRB Infrastructure and Adani Infrastructure, to suspend toll collection for the 15-day period.

According to the order, no fee will be charged from travellers during this window.

Expressway Declared Ready For Public Use

The announcement comes after the Independent Engineer issued a provisional certificate under Article 14.3.1 of the concession agreement, fixing the Commercial Operation Date of the expressway.

With this, the Ganga Expressway is now considered fully ready for public use.

Move Aims To Boost Public Experience And Confidence

The state government said the objective behind the toll exemption is to allow as many people as possible to experience the newly built expressway in its initial phase.

The 594-kilometre-long corridor will enable commuters to assess its quality, speed and public facilities firsthand.

Officials said the move is also expected to promote tourism and strengthen public confidence in the project.

Government To Compensate Revenue Loss

The Ganga Expressway has been developed under the Public Private Partnership model on a DBFOT (Toll) basis.

Under the concession agreement, the concessionaires have the right to collect toll for 27 years.

However, the revenue loss arising from the 15-day toll exemption will be compensated by the state government or UPEIDA as per the agreement.

No Compromise On Maintenance During Toll-Free Period

UPEIDA said all standards related to operation and maintenance will continue to be strictly followed during the toll-free period.

It added that road quality, safety, traffic management and commuter facilities will remain fully operational under the provisions of the concession agreement.

A Key Infrastructure Project For Uttar Pradesh

Stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj, the Ganga Expressway connects 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh and is being seen as a major infrastructure boost for the state’s economy.

The toll waiver is being viewed as part of the government’s push to combine infrastructure development with a public-friendly rollout strategy.