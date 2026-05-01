UP Marriage Grant Scheme Aids Over 1.16 Lakh OBC Families, Rs 232 Crore Disbursed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh offers marriage grants to OBC daughters.

Over 1.16 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 232 crore.

Schemes rolled out under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are emerging as a significant support system for weaker sections, particularly through financial aid for the marriage of daughters from Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Under the state’s Marriage Grant Scheme, over 1 lakh beneficiaries were assisted in the 2025–26 financial year, with priority given to differently-abled applicants, widows, disaster-affected families and the landless. The initiative has helped ease financial burdens for poor households by providing direct support for marriage expenses.

In 2025–26 alone, more than 1.16 lakh beneficiaries received assistance, with the government disbursing Rs 232 crore under the scheme. Each eligible family is granted Rs 20,000 per daughter’s marriage, transferred directly into bank accounts to ensure transparency.

The scheme is available to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh. Eligibility conditions mandate a minimum age of 18 years for the bride and 21 years for the groom, also helping curb child marriage.

Implemented fully online since 2016–17, applications can be submitted within 90 days before or after the marriage date. Verification is conducted digitally by Block Development Officers in rural areas and Sub-Divisional Magistrates in urban regions.

Funds are transferred via the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), eliminating intermediaries. Beneficiary selection is overseen by a district-level committee chaired by the District Magistrate, ensuring transparency and accountability, with participation from elected representatives.

Since 2023–24, Aadhaar authentication has been made mandatory to prevent fraud and ensure that benefits reach only eligible families.

According to Backward Class Welfare Department Director Umesh Pratap Singh, the scheme has provided substantial relief to economically weaker OBC families by offering timely financial assistance directly into their accounts.