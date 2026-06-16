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HomeNewsFirst Glimpse: PM Modi And Trump Interact On G7 Summit Sidelines In France

First Glimpse: PM Modi And Trump Interact On G7 Summit Sidelines In France

Reported By : Sagarika Chakraborty | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 06:59 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were seen interacting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.

The interaction took place during the summit proceedings, where leaders from major economies and partner countries have gathered to discuss key global issues.

The meeting marked a bilateral engagement between the two leaders at the high-profile international gathering in France.

Visuals from the summit showed Prime Minister Modi and President Trump in conversation during the event.

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Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 06:59 PM (IST)
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