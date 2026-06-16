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First Glimpse: PM Modi And Trump Interact On G7 Summit Sidelines In France
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump were seen interacting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France.
The interaction took place during the summit proceedings, where leaders from major economies and partner countries have gathered to discuss key global issues.
The meeting marked a bilateral engagement between the two leaders at the high-profile international gathering in France.
Visuals from the summit showed Prime Minister Modi and President Trump in conversation during the event.
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