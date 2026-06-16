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HomeCitiesHyderabad To Get 'Donald Trump Avenue' On June 23; Telangana Confirms Move

Hyderabad To Get 'Donald Trump Avenue' On June 23; Telangana Confirms Move

In addition, a prominent stretch will be named 'Google Street' in recognition of the global impact and contribution of Google and Google Maps.

Reported By : Sagarika Chakraborty | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Telangana to inaugurate 'Donald Trump Avenue' near US Consulate.
  • Part of state's global branding, innovation-driven development initiative.
  • Roads also to honor Ratan Tata and Google Street.

The Telangana government is set to rename a road after US President Donald Trump, with the inauguration of 'Donald Trump Avenue' scheduled for June 23, official sources said on Tuesday.

The road is located near the American Consulate in Hyderabad. The decision follows an announcement made by the Telangana government in December last year regarding the naming of a prominent stretch along the United States Consulate General after Trump.

Part Of State's Global Branding Initiative

The move is part of the Revanth Reddy government's broader initiative to position Telangana as a hub for innovation-driven development by naming key roads after globally recognised personalities and companies.

Roads To Honour Ratan Tata And Google

Alongside Donald Trump Avenue, the state government has also decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road at the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) after late industrialist Ratan Tata.

ALSO READ: Passengers Had To Prove Noida Airport Was Real Before Boarding Flight

In addition, a prominent stretch will be named 'Google Street' in recognition of the global impact and contribution of Google and Google Maps.

Focus On Innovation-Driven Development

According to the government, the naming of these major roads reflects Telangana's efforts to strengthen its image as a destination for innovation, technology and global investment.

ALSO READ: Twisha Sharma Death Case: Court Extends Husband, Mother-in-Law’s Custody

Before You Go

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

Which prominent road is the Telangana government renaming?

The Telangana government is renaming a road near the American Consulate in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump, to be known as 'Donald Trump Avenue'.

When is the inauguration of 'Donald Trump Avenue' scheduled?

The inauguration of 'Donald Trump Avenue' is scheduled for June 23. The decision to name the road was announced in December last year.

What is the purpose of naming roads after globally recognized personalities and companies?

It's part of the Revanth Reddy government's global branding initiative. This aims to position Telangana as a hub for innovation-driven development and global investment.

Besides Donald Trump, which other notable figures or entities will have roads named after them?

The state will also name a greenfield radial road after late industrialist Ratan Tata. Additionally, a prominent stretch will be named 'Google Street'.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana June 23 Hyderabad Telangana  Donald Trump Avenue
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