Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS-Iran Peace Deal: Do Trump’s Major War Goals Remain Unfulfilled After 15 Weeks?

US-Iran Peace Deal: Do Trump’s Major War Goals Remain Unfulfilled After 15 Weeks?

After 15 weeks of war, questions remain over whether Trump achieved key objectives outlined at the start of the US-Iran conflict.

Reported By : Vinita Bhat | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 06:16 PM (IST)

Questions are being raised over the US-Iran peace agreement announced after 15 weeks of conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran. US President Donald Trump had launched the military campaign alongside Israel in February, outlining a series of major objectives, including regime change in Iran, the dismantling of its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, weakening its naval capabilities and curbing support for armed groups across the region. However, critics argue that several of those goals remain unfulfilled despite the newly signed agreement.

Unmet Goals

At the start of the conflict, Trump urged the Iranian public to challenge the country’s religious leadership and described the war as an opportunity for political change. Yet the agreement contains no reference to regime change, and Iran’s current leadership remains firmly in power.

Despite significant damage during the conflict, no major public uprising emerged in Iran and the government retained control throughout the 15-week war.

Trump had also repeatedly stated that Iran would never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. However, the agreement does not fully resolve concerns surrounding Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles or sensitive nuclear facilities. These issues have reportedly been left for future negotiations.

Similarly, Iran’s ballistic missile programme was not included in the final agreement. During the conflict, Trump had called for the complete elimination of Iran’s missile capabilities, arguing that they posed a threat to Israel and US interests in the region. Reports suggest the matter was excluded from the negotiation agenda.

Also Read: ‘Bibi Needs To Be More Responsible’: Trump Warns Netanyahu Over Lebanon

Regional Influence

The agreement also does not contain clear provisions regarding Iranian support for groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and allied factions operating in Iraq and Syria.

The US and Israel had sought restrictions on Iran’s financial, military and training support for these groups. However, no concrete commitments on the issue were included in the memorandum of understanding.

The conflict also disrupted activity in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route responsible for around 20 per cent of global oil trade. While the passage has reopened, Iran has indicated that it will continue to strengthen its monitoring and control of the strategic waterway.

During the war, US and Israeli forces targeted hundreds of Iranian military installations, including missile sites, command centres, air defence systems, drone facilities and naval assets. Despite those strikes, Iran continued launching missile and drone attacks against Israel and several Gulf states throughout the conflict.

The war began on February 28 and continued through March, April and May before Trump announced the agreement on June 15. The deal was digitally signed by President Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Also Read: Iran Pushes Back On Trump’s ‘Toll-Free Hormuz’ Claim, Says Ships May Still Have To Pay Fees

Before You Go

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Deal TRUMP US Iran War Live News Update Iran US Deal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US-Iran Peace Deal: Do Trump’s Major War Goals Remain Unfulfilled After 15 Weeks?
US-Iran Peace Deal: Do Trump’s Major War Goals Remain Unfulfilled After 15 Weeks?
World
Global Trade Boost: Strait Of Hormuz Reopens, Bringing Relief To Africa
Global Trade Boost: Strait Of Hormuz Reopens, Bringing Relief To Africa
World
One Killed, Four Injured After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China's Qinghai
One Killed, Four Injured After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China's Qinghai
World
‘Bibi Needs To Be More Responsible’: Trump Warns Netanyahu Over Lebanon
‘Bibi Needs To Be More Responsible’: Trump Warns Netanyahu Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Maharashtra Political Storm: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz Grows as Uddhav Camp Faces Defection Threat
Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget