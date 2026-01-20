Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the aspirations of the younger generation. Speaking at ABP Network 2047, he reflected on recent political developments and the mood of the people. When asked whether Nitish Kumar would be able to remain Chief Minister of Bihar for the next five years, he said, “This question is irrelevant right now. We have just won a major election, and the people’s mandate speaks for itself.” Turning to West Bengal, he remarked, “The people of Bengal are ready for a change. After 15 years of anarchy and corruption under the current regime, the desire for better governance and progress has strengthened our support base.”

Importance Of Educarion In Youth Empowerment

He then highlighted the importance of education in empowering youth. “Work in our country is shared between the state and the center. Education, which falls under the concurrent list, adapts to the region, like Bengali in West Bengal, reflecting each state’s culture, pride, and local needs. Think tanks like NCERT help design textbooks and syllabi tailored for every region, while IIMs and IITs enjoy full autonomy in shaping their curriculum.” On the National Education Policy 2020, he added, “NCERT and state boards are aligning with NEP 2020 to ensure that education instills courage, creativity, and a sense of purpose in young people.

Youth, Innovation, Jobs Drive Atmanirbhar India

Every state emphasises local pride while preparing youth for global opportunities.” He highlighted higher education, innovation, and job creation: “A degree matters, as our Prime Minister often says. Our youth, who make up one-sixth of the population, are already excelling in deep technology and product-centric research. By fostering innovation and creating jobs, we can make India truly atmanirbhar, ensuring opportunities for many more.”