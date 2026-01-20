The Union Education Minister considers the question of Nitish Kumar's tenure irrelevant, stating that the recent election victory and people's mandate are what matter now.
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Will Nitish Kumar Remain Bihar CM For Five Years? Dharmendra Pradhan Responds
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke at ABP Network 2047, addressing the aspirations of India’s youth. He reflected on recent political developments in Bihar and West Bengal.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the aspirations of the younger generation. Speaking at ABP Network 2047, he reflected on recent political developments and the mood of the people. When asked whether Nitish Kumar would be able to remain Chief Minister of Bihar for the next five years, he said, “This question is irrelevant right now. We have just won a major election, and the people’s mandate speaks for itself.” Turning to West Bengal, he remarked, “The people of Bengal are ready for a change. After 15 years of anarchy and corruption under the current regime, the desire for better governance and progress has strengthened our support base.”
Importance Of Educarion In Youth Empowerment
He then highlighted the importance of education in empowering youth. “Work in our country is shared between the state and the center. Education, which falls under the concurrent list, adapts to the region, like Bengali in West Bengal, reflecting each state’s culture, pride, and local needs. Think tanks like NCERT help design textbooks and syllabi tailored for every region, while IIMs and IITs enjoy full autonomy in shaping their curriculum.” On the National Education Policy 2020, he added, “NCERT and state boards are aligning with NEP 2020 to ensure that education instills courage, creativity, and a sense of purpose in young people.
Youth, Innovation, Jobs Drive Atmanirbhar India
Every state emphasises local pride while preparing youth for global opportunities.” He highlighted higher education, innovation, and job creation: “A degree matters, as our Prime Minister often says. Our youth, who make up one-sixth of the population, are already excelling in deep technology and product-centric research. By fostering innovation and creating jobs, we can make India truly atmanirbhar, ensuring opportunities for many more.”
Related Video
Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Union Education Minister's stance on Nitish Kumar's tenure as Bihar Chief Minister?
What is the perceived mood of the people in West Bengal regarding the current regime?
The Union Education Minister believes the people of Bengal are ready for a change, citing a desire for better governance and progress after years of 'anarchy and corruption'.
How is education tailored to regional needs in India?
Education adapts to regions with state-specific languages and cultures. Think tanks like NCERT design regional syllabi, while IIMs and IITs have curriculum autonomy.
What is the goal of the National Education Policy 2020?
The NEP 2020 aims to instill courage, creativity, and a sense of purpose in young people, preparing them for global opportunities while emphasizing local pride.
How does the government plan to achieve 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through youth empowerment?
By fostering innovation and creating jobs, especially in deep technology and research. This approach aims to provide opportunities and make India self-reliant.