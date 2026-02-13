Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Multiple Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Campuses Evacuated

Multiple Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Campuses Evacuated

Several Delhi schools received bomb threat messages, prompting swift police action and security checks at affected campuses.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 10:05 AM (IST)

New Delhi: Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat messages, prompting immediate action by the authorities. Delhi Police teams reached the affected locations and initiated safety and verification measures.

The schools named in connection with the threats include BT Tamil School, Jhandewalan; SPV School; and the British School.

Earlier This Month, Bomb Threats Reported at Nine Schools in Delhi

Earlier this month, multiple schools across the national capital received bomb threat emails on Monday morning. As per the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the first alert was received at 8:33 am, following which fire tenders and bomb disposal squads were dispatched to the concerned sites.

A total of nine schools across the city were targeted. These included Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantonment; Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, South Delhi; Venkateshwar School in Rohini, North West Delhi; CM School in Rohini; Bal Bharati School in Rohini; Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, South Delhi; The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, South Delhi; and DTA School in INA.

Officials also reported that additional schools received similar threat emails. The messages contained disturbing and provocative content, with claims stating, “Delhi will become Khalistan. Punjab is Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru.”

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
