The travel plans of many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from coastal Karnataka ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr have become uncertain due to rising tensions between Israel and Iran. The ongoing crisis has disrupted airspace across several parts of West Asia, raising concerns about possible flight delays, cancellations, and route diversions.

According to reports, the uncertainty has emerged at a crucial time, as Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall around March 19 or 20, when travel demand typically reaches its peak. During this period, thousands of expatriates working in Gulf countries usually return to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their families.

Festival Travel Rush Faces Setback

The annual Eid travel rush generally begins seven to ten days before the festival, with airlines increasing capacity on major routes connecting the Gulf region with Indian cities. However, this year the situation appears different.

Travel agents and passengers have reported a noticeable slowdown in ticket bookings. As per reports, many travellers are choosing to wait for clearer updates on airline schedules and route stability before confirming their plans, as ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to affect airspace across the region.

According to TOI reports, an expatriate businessman said, "Every year, I travel to Mangaluru with my family a week or ten days before the festival. But this year, with just two weeks left for Eid and airspace closures, our plans may not work out. We may have to celebrate the festival in Saudi Arabia itself."

NRIs Monitoring Flight Updates Closely

While the crisis has affected travel planning, daily life during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia continues largely without disruption. Offices and businesses are operating as usual, though many travellers are reconsidering their journeys.

Meanwhile, expatriates in other Gulf countries are also closely monitoring the situation. Ansar Katipalla, an NRI working in Oman, noted that festival travel often becomes expensive for expatriates., as per TOI reports.

Possible Impact On Travel And Businesses

As per reports, expatriates are also concerned about the broader economic impact if the situation continues. Katipalla warned that potential supply chain disruptions could affect Gulf countries that rely heavily on imports.

He said the situation is already affecting businesses run by expatriates and could lead to further increases in airline ticket prices if flight operations remain restricted.

Similar concerns have been expressed by expatriates living in Bahrain, where travellers are closely following airline advisories and possible changes to flight schedules.

Travel agents have indicated that special flights may be introduced if regular operations continue to be affected by airspace restrictions. According to reports, travellers on visit visas or those stranded in transit are likely to prioritise the earliest available flights, while residents and work visa holders may consider alternative travel options depending on urgency.

A worker based in Kuwait said many expatriates usually spend around ten days of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia visiting religious sites before either celebrating Eid there or travelling onwards to their hometowns. However, the current airspace disruptions may affect those plans this year.