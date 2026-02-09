Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway

Delhi Police, fire teams, and bomb disposal squads are present at the spots. All the calls were received between 8:30 am and 9:00 am.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 09:55 AM (IST)

Several schools in the national capital, including three in South Delhi, received emails threatening bomb attacks on Monday morning, prompting a swift response from security agencies, Delhi Police said.

According to the Delhi Police, bomb threat messages were received at nine schools across Delhi. Following the alerts, police teams, fire department personnel, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected locations, ANI reported.

“In South Delhi, three schools have received bomb threats so far. All the calls were received between 8:30 am and 9:00 am,” a Delhi Police official said.

Some of the schools that received the bomb threat email include Elcon (East Delhi), Bal Bharati (Rohini), and Jaspal Kaur and Mata Jai Kaur (Ashok Vihar).

Security checks are currently underway at the schools, and precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of students and staff. Further details are awaited as investigations continue.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
