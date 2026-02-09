9 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails; Students Evacuated, Searches Underway

Several schools in the national capital, including three in South Delhi, received emails threatening bomb attacks on Monday morning, prompting a swift response from security agencies, Delhi Police said.

According to the Delhi Police, bomb threat messages were received at nine schools across Delhi. Following the alerts, police teams, fire department personnel, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected locations, ANI reported.

“In South Delhi, three schools have received bomb threats so far. All the calls were received between 8:30 am and 9:00 am,” a Delhi Police official said.

Some of the schools that received the bomb threat email include Elcon (East Delhi), Bal Bharati (Rohini), and Jaspal Kaur and Mata Jai Kaur (Ashok Vihar).

Security checks are currently underway at the schools, and precautionary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of students and staff. Further details are awaited as investigations continue.