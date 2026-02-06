Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesHoax Bomb Threats Sent To Four Odisha Courts, BJD Seeks NIA Inquiry

Hoax Bomb Threats Sent To Four Odisha Courts, BJD Seeks NIA Inquiry

The security personnel launched searches by engaging bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs for hours before the Odisha police called them a hoax.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (PTI) Panic gripped in four courts of Odisha on Friday after the authorities received bomb threat mails, which were later found to be hoax, a senior police officer said.

The district and sessions judge courts in Cuttack, Puri, Jajpur and Phulbani received emails where the sender threatened to explode bombs.

The security personnel launched searches by engaging bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs for hours before the Odisha police called them a hoax.

The threatening emails came less than a month after similar communications were received by authorities of district courts in Cuttack, Deogarh and Sambalpur on January 8, police said.

Since two such incidents took place within less than a month, the opposition BJD demanded an NIA probe to trace the people involved in it.

“I am deeply concerned to learn about the bomb threat received by the district courts of Cuttack, Puri, Phulbani, and Jajpur once again. Just a few days ago, bomb threats were received by the district courts of Sambalpur, Cuttack, and Debagarh,” BJD president Naveen Patnaik said in a X post.

“However, it is astonishing that no one has been able to trace from where such emails are coming or who is involved in this matter, despite public discussions. The state government must not take such a sensitive incident lightly. The safety of judicial institutions, including judges, lawyers, litigants, court staff, and the general public, must not be jeopardised,” he said.

Patnaik appealed to people to remain calm, stay away from spreading rumors, and extend full cooperation to the security agencies.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty at a press conference alleged that such incidents during the President’s visit exposes security lapses in the state.

“We demanded a swift, accurate, and impartial investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into all these bomb threat cases,” Mohanty said adding that the people have completely lost faith in the government when it comes to the protection of their lives and property.

Odisha's Advocate General Pitambar Acharya appealed to all the members of the judicial fraternity not to panic over the incident and maintain calm. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Which courts in Odisha received bomb threat emails?

The district and sessions judge courts in Cuttack, Puri, Jajpur, and Phulbani received bomb threat emails. These were later found to be hoaxes.

What was the outcome of the bomb threat investigations?

After thorough searches by bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs, the Odisha police determined the bomb threats to be hoaxes.

When did similar bomb threat incidents occur previously?

Similar threatening emails were received by authorities of district courts in Cuttack, Deogarh, and Sambalpur less than a month prior, on January 8.

What action has been demanded regarding these incidents?

The opposition BJD has demanded an NIA probe to trace the individuals involved in these bomb threat cases.

Published at : 06 Feb 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bomb Threat Odisha NIA Hoax Bomb Threat NIA Inquiry
