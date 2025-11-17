Delhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Another Key Associate Jasir Bilal From Srinagar

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsDelhi Red Fort Blast: NIA Arrests Another Key Associate Jasir Bilal From Srinagar

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made another arrest in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, taking into custody a key associate of the terrorist involved in the attack. The accused, identified as Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, a resident of Kashmir, was arrested from Srinagar by an NIA team probing the case. 

According to the NIA, the investigation has revealed that Jasir was providing technical support for terrorist activities. He used to modify drones and was also attempting to make rockets so they could be used in terrorist attacks.

He had provided similar technical assistance before the Red Fort car bomb blast as well.

The NIA says that Jasir was an important associate of the terrorist Umar-un-Nabi, who carried out the blast. The two were planning a major explosion in Delhi together. Jasir helped at multiple levels to execute this attack.

The NIA believes he was an active member of this terror module and a significant part of the entire conspiracy.

The agency is continuously gathering new information in the case. Several NIA teams are conducting raids across different states to arrest every person who had any role in the blast.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 06:38 PM (IST)
