NIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'

HomeNewsIndiaNIA Probe Reveals Red Fort Blast Was Suicide Bombing Using 'Vehicle-Borne IED'

This was the first time that the NIA has described Dr Nabi, who was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort, as a "suicide bomber". Also, NIA has for the first time used the term "vehicle-borne IED" for the car.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 08:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confirmed that the devastating blast near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station that claimed at least 10 lives and injured several others, was a suicide attack carried out with a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) driven by Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a doctor linked to a terror module.

The NIA, which is now probing the terror attack case, arrested Amir Rashid Ali from Delhi. Ali, a resident of Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, has been accused of conspiring with Dr. Umar Un Nabi in planning and executing the attack. The car used in the explosion, a Hyundai i20, was also registered in Ali’s name.

Investigators revealed Ali traveled to Delhi to assist in purchasing the vehicle later converted into the IED to trigegr the blast.

Extensive Investigation Underway

Since taking over the case from the Delhi Police, the NIA has conducted an intensive investigation, examining 73 witnesses including injured survivors. They are collaborating closely with police from Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, continuing their probe to uncover the broader conspiracy and identify all involved.

The NIA has also forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the Vehicle Borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama District and Assistant Professor in General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad. Another vehicle belonging to Nabi has been seized and sent for examination for evidence in the case.

 In another development, an MBBS student was arrested by the NIA in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district for his alleged links to terror outfits, PTI reported citing a senior police officer.

The accused, identified as Janisur Alam alias Nisar Alam, an MBBS student of Al-Falah University, Faridabad, was picked up from the Surjapur Bazar area on Friday morning. Alam is a resident of Ludhiana with ancestral roots in Konal village near Dalkhola in Uttar Dinajpur.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 08:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Red Fort NIA Delhi Car Blast
