Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Shakes Leg With Women On Karwa Chauth, Video Viral: WATCH

Speaking on the occasion, Rekha Gupta said, “This is such a holy occasion. Women across the country fast for their husbands. I extend greetings to all women of the country.”

Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 07:34 PM (IST)
A video of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta dancing and celebrating Karwa Chauth has gone viral on social media. In the clips, CM Gupta is seen enthusiastically participating in the festive celebrations, joining women in dance circles and engaging wholeheartedly in the joyous occasion.

During the event, CM Gupta also performed traditional Karwa Chauth rituals and puja and took part in the ceremonies.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, renowned singer Jaspinder Narula also joined the celebrations at CM Gupta’s residence. She danced along with the participants and contributed to the joyous energy of the gathering. The presence of Jaspinder Narula and other women created a vibrant environment of music, dance, and community celebration, making the event memorable for everyone involved.

 

 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 07:30 PM (IST)
