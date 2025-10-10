Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Shakes Leg With Women On Karwa Chauth, Video Viral: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A video of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta dancing and celebrating Karwa Chauth has gone viral on social media. In the clips, CM Gupta is seen enthusiastically participating in the festive celebrations, joining women in dance circles and engaging wholeheartedly in the joyous occasion.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins other women to dance and celebrate #KarwaChauth pic.twitter.com/YP0LvuIRMg — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

During the event, CM Gupta also performed traditional Karwa Chauth rituals and puja and took part in the ceremonies.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participates in #KarwaChauth rituals with several other women, at her residence. pic.twitter.com/eZi3WNIZc9 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

Speaking on the occasion, Rekha Gupta said, “This is such a holy occasion. Women across the country fast for their husbands.I extend greetings to all women of the country.”

#WATCH | On #KarwaChauth, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "This is such a holy occasion. Women across the country fast for their husbands...I extend greetings to all women of the country..." pic.twitter.com/hlIFAVigLe — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

Adding to the festive atmosphere, renowned singer Jaspinder Narula also joined the celebrations at CM Gupta’s residence. She danced along with the participants and contributed to the joyous energy of the gathering. The presence of Jaspinder Narula and other women created a vibrant environment of music, dance, and community celebration, making the event memorable for everyone involved.