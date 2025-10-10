Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karwa Chauth 2025: Know What To Do If The Moon Is Hidden By Clouds During The Fast

Karwa Chauth 2025: Learn what to do if the moon is hidden by clouds or bad weather. Discover how to perform the puja, offer arghya, and break the fast correctly even without moon sighting.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karwa Chauth 2025: On Karwa Chauth 2025, married women across India observe a strict fast from the pre-dawn sargi until moonrise. Traditionally, the fast is considered incomplete without sighting the moon, performing its puja, and offering arghya before breaking the fast. This year, the moon is expected to rise at 8:13 PM. However, cloudy skies, rain, or poor weather may make it difficult to spot the moon. But worry not—there are ways to perform the rituals and break the fast even if the moon remains hidden.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2025: What To Do With Karwa After The Puja – Rituals And Traditions Explained

How To Observe The Fast Without Moon Sighting

If the moon is obscured by clouds or bad weather, women can follow the local moonrise time to perform the rituals. The fast can still be observed properly by offering arghya with water to Lord Chandra at the scheduled moonrise. In some cases, devotees also worship the moon’s image on Lord Shiva’s head to complete the puja before breaking the fast. This ensures the spiritual intent of the fast is maintained despite natural obstacles.

Offering Arghya When The Moon Is Not Visible

Modern practices also allow devotees to seek alternative ways for moon worship. If the moon is not visible in the sky, women can request photos or a live video of the moon from relatives in areas where it is visible. By offering arghya through these visual aids, the rituals can be completed while preserving tradition. This blend of traditional customs and modern technology is widely accepted and considered auspicious.

Modern Ways To Perform Karwa Chauth Puja

Even in the absence of direct moon sighting, the essence of Karwa Chauth can be upheld. Whether using the moon’s image on Shiv’s head or connecting with relatives online, the puja can be completed with devotion. After performing the rituals, the fast is traditionally broken by taking water from the husband’s hand, ensuring both faith and family bonds are honoured.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth Puja Karwa Chauth Moon Time Karwa Chauth 2025 Karwa Chauth 2025 Date
