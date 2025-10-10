Karwa Chauth 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Know About The Moon Timings, Celebrations Across the Country, And More
Karwa Chauth 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Hello and welcome to this space. We invite you to stay connected with our live blog for the most recent updates on the nationwide celebrations of Karwa Chauth.
LIVE
Background
Karwa Chauth 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Karwa Chauth 2025! Stay tuned for the latest updates, beautiful moments, and traditions being observed across the country. This auspicious festival celebrates love, devotion, and the sacred bond of marriage through a day-long fast observed by married women for the long life and well-being of their husbands.
According to the Hindu calendar, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, the festival falls on Friday, October 10, 2025.
On this sacred day, women begin their fast before sunrise and observe a nirjala vrat (without food and water) until moonrise. They pray for their husbands’ longevity, prosperity, and happiness by worshipping Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya. The fast concludes after sighting the moon and offering arghya (water offering) to it.
Karwa Chauth 2025: Key Details
- Date: Friday, October 10, 2025
- Chaturthi Tithi Begins: October 9, 2025, at 10:54 PM
- Chaturthi Tithi Ends: October 10, 2025, at 7:38 PM
- Puja Muhurat (Auspicious Time): 5:45 PM to 7:01 PM (expected)
- Fasting Duration: From 6:10 AM to 7:42 PM (approx. 13 hours and 32 minutes)
- Moonrise Time: 7:42 PM
Karwa Chauth 2025: Know Puja Timings And Rituals To Perform On This Day
Karwa Chauth takes place on October 10, this year. As per the Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi starts at 10:54 PM on October 09 and will conclude at 07:38 PM on October 10. The ideal time for the Karwa Chauth Puja is between 05:56 PM and 07:10 PM, spanning 1 hour and 14 minutes.
READ HERE: Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Time: Check Full Fast Schedule, Puja Vidhi, Samagri List, And More