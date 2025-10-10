Karwa Chauth 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Karwa Chauth 2025! Stay tuned for the latest updates, beautiful moments, and traditions being observed across the country. This auspicious festival celebrates love, devotion, and the sacred bond of marriage through a day-long fast observed by married women for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

According to the Hindu calendar, Karwa Chauth is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, the festival falls on Friday, October 10, 2025.

On this sacred day, women begin their fast before sunrise and observe a nirjala vrat (without food and water) until moonrise. They pray for their husbands’ longevity, prosperity, and happiness by worshipping Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya. The fast concludes after sighting the moon and offering arghya (water offering) to it.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Key Details