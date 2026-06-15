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HomeNewsCongress, BJP Demand Mann's Resignation After Akal Takht Declares Him 'Anti-Guru'

Congress, BJP Demand Mann's Resignation After Akal Takht Declares Him 'Anti-Guru'

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann faces resignation demands from Congress and BJP after the Akal Takht declared him 'Guru Dokhi' and 'anti-Panth'.

Reported By : ABP Live News |  Edited By: Vinita Bhat
Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Controversy originated from alleged remarks involving Sikh Guru images.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann came under renewed political pressure on Monday after the Akal Takht declared him 'Guru Dokhi' (traitor to the Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth), prompting both the Congress and the BJP to demand his resignation. The highest temporal seat of Sikhism issued the declaration after rejecting Mann's claim that a purported objectionable video circulating on social media was fake or generated using artificial intelligence. The development has triggered a fresh political row, with opposition parties questioning Mann's moral authority to continue as chief minister.

Congress Seeks Immediate Exit

The Punjab Congress said the Akal Takht's decision carried serious religious and moral implications and left Mann with no justification to remain in office.

In a statement, the party noted that the Sikh clergy had declared Mann a 'Guru-traitor' and 'anti-Panth' after what it described as a forensic examination of the controversial video. It further claimed that the Akal Takht had directed the Sikh sangat to sever all ties with the chief minister.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Mann should immediately resign out of respect for the dignity of the Akal Takht and Sikh sentiments. He also urged the chief minister to break his silence on the issue, arguing that the findings of two separate forensic examinations had established the video's authenticity.

BJP Cites Moral Responsibility

The BJP also pressed for Mann's resignation, saying the Akal Takht's declaration could have far-reaching consequences.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said every directive issued by the Akal Takht was respected by the Sikh community and that being declared 'Guru Dokhi' and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi' carried serious social and moral repercussions. He claimed the development could place Sikh ministers and officials in an uncomfortable position and potentially affect governance in the border state.

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Background Of Case

The controversy dates back to allegations that Mann had made remarks regarding 'Guru ki Golak' and was linked to objectionable content featuring images of Sikh Gurus. Appearing before the Akal Takht in January, Mann maintained that the video was fake or AI-generated and invited forensic scrutiny. However, acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj said the investigation found no evidence of tampering or AI manipulation, accusing the chief minister of misleading the Akal Takht.

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann Akal Takht PUNJAB
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