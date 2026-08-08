Rijiju Sees 'Change Of Heart' On Women's Quota, Rahul Gandhi Hits Back: 'Implement 2023 Law'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi and Kiren Rijiju clashed over women's reservation.

Rijiju urged Congress to support the reservation law unconditionally.

Gandhi questioned linking women's reservation law to delimitation.

The 2023 law awaits future delimitation for full implementation.

Women Reservation Bill: A fresh war of words erupted between Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, with the two leaders sparring over women's political representation and the implementation of the Women's Reservation law. The exchange followed a video shared by Gandhi on women's empowerment, which Rijiju interpreted as a possible shift in the Congress leader's position. The minister then used the opportunity to challenge Congress to back the Women's Reservation Bill without conditions.

Gandhi, however, turned the spotlight back on the government, questioning why implementation of the legislation remains linked to the delimitation exercise.

Rijiju Sees A 'Change Of Heart' In Gandhi's Message

The controversy began after Gandhi shared a video in which he spoke about the need to give women greater freedom and space in public life. Reacting to the message on X, Rijiju said, "This seems to be a positive message from the Congress Party. There's a visible change of heart in Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji about the Women."

The minister then connected Gandhi's comments to the long-running political dispute over women's reservation, urging Congress to back the legislation without attaching conditions.

"Now, I hope Congress Party will support the Women's Reservation Bill unconditionally," Rijiju said.

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Gandhi Questions Link With Delimitation

Rahul Gandhi responded by challenging the government's position on the timing and mechanism for implementing women's reservation. At the centre of his objection is the decision to connect the rollout of the quota with delimitation. Opposition parties have argued that the reservation should instead be implemented using the existing strength and boundaries of parliamentary constituencies.

The government has sought to link the quota's implementation with the exercise that will determine the future composition and strength of Parliament and state assemblies.

The Women's Reservation law, approved by Parliament in 2023, provides for a 33% quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Its actual implementation, however, is tied to a future delimitation exercise.

Gandhi has repeatedly questioned why the legislation cannot be operationalised without waiting for that process.

"Implement The 2023 Law. Without Any Conditions."

Gandhi had raised the issue during an "Ask Me Anything" session before sharing his video on Instagram.

He questioned the delay in putting the law into effect, saying: "The question is, why has it still not been implemented even after three years, and why do you now want to unnecessarily link it to delimitation?"

He then laid out his position in unequivocal terms: "Implement the 2023 law. Without any conditions."

The Congress leader's argument is that women's reservation should not be made dependent on an additional political or administrative process. The issue has become a significant point of disagreement between the opposition and the Centre over the proposed framework for increasing women's representation in elected bodies.

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Gandhi Links Women's Representation To Freedom

While the political dispute centred on the reservation law, Gandhi's original video took a broader view of women's participation in Indian society.

He argued that women's potential remains constrained and said, "I was thinking to myself that the energy of India's women is trapped, is not allowed to express itself, is not allowed to imagine."

Gandhi linked the issue to India's overall development, arguing that the country cannot reach its full potential if women are unable to participate freely in social and public life.

He described India as "stunted, incomplete, without the expression of our women," making women's empowerment part of a wider argument about national progress.

He also spoke about women having the freedom to question established expectations within families, saying they should be capable of "questioning their parents, their husbands, their brothers, sisters, whatever".

Patriarchy Becomes Part Of Political Message

Gandhi further argued that greater freedom from traditional power structures is necessary for India to develop.

"So a certain amount of freedom from this patriarchy, from the rigid control that India's men impose on their women, is required if India has to really develop," he said.

The comments subsequently became the backdrop for Rijiju's political response, bringing the conversation back to the Women's Reservation law.