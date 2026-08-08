Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Welfare schemes, heritage development, and new infrastructure were outlined.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fresh political offensive against the Samajwadi Party while unveiling a development package worth more than Rs 706 crore in Ambedkar Nagar. At an event covering the Jalalpur, Alapur and Tanda assembly constituencies, Adityanath inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 194 projects and used the occasion to contrast his government's development and law-and-order record with what he described as the disorder of previous SP administrations.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for a new Youth Policy focused on education, healthcare, skill development and employment, while outlining infrastructure and welfare initiatives for the district and the wider state.

Yogi Takes Aim At SP's Law-And-Order Record

Adityanath's address was dominated by allegations that the previous Samajwadi Party government was soft on rioters and criminals. He said, "Those who cannot manage themselves, how would they manage the 25 crore people of the state? That is why the Samajwadis used to kneel before rioters."

He contrasted that with his government's response to threats of violence, saying, "Now, if anyone threatens to cause a riot, the response is, 'Ao bachchu, thoda Danga karwa lo, Main tumhe danga karna sikha deta hoon."

The Chief Minister alleged that SP-linked figures had operated an extortion network extending from police stations to tehsil offices. He also accused the previous government of allowing corruption and nepotism to influence recruitment, claiming that an "uncle-nephew duo" would move into action whenever a government job advertisement was released.

Adityanath also referred to incidents in Sambhal and Bareilly while highlighting his government's crackdown on alleged rioters and criminals. Referring to one accused, he said he was "now rubbing his nose on the ground", while describing another jailed figure as pleading, "Sir, forgive me. Spare my life once, we will not make this mistake again, we will not cause riots."

He further mocked the opposition's political activities, saying, "At 2 pm, 'Babua' will get ready and after that 'Chachchu' will teach him something, then he will post a tweet," before criticising what he portrayed as a routine of social media activity and political meetings.

ALSO READ: 'National Security Threat': Trump Vows SC Challenge After Appeals Court Blocks White House Ballroom

Noida, Govind Sahib Dham Become Part Of Political Attack

Adityanath also revisited the longstanding political superstition surrounding visits by Uttar Pradesh chief ministers to Noida.

He questioned why previous chief ministers had not visited Govind Sahib Dham, asking, "There were Chief Ministers even before 2017, but did they not have time to visit Govind Sahib Dham?"

He also accused earlier leaders of avoiding Noida because of a belief that visiting the city could cost them their political position. "They did not go to Noida because they thought going there would make their chair slip," he said, adding that "the people have bid farewell to their chair forever."

The Chief Minister said he too had been warned against visiting Noida after assuming office in 2017, but chose to go ahead. He also spoke about his visit to Govind Sahib Dham and the Ram-Janki Temple, describing the site as a place of longstanding spiritual significance.

The event also featured plans to give the local Magh Mela the status of a state fair, with improved facilities for devotees.

194 Projects Unveiled In Ambedkar Nagar

Away from the political exchanges, the programme centred on a development package covering 194 projects valued at more than Rs 706 crore.

The projects span the Jalalpur, Alapur and Tanda constituencies. Beneficiaries also received sanction letters, certificates and cheques during the programme.

Adityanath said Ambedkar Nagar had been connected to two expressways and outlined further plans to strengthen its position as an infrastructure hub. Among the projects mentioned was a North-South Corridor intended to connect Prayagraj through Basti and Bansi in Siddharthnagar, with the route planned to extend towards southern India.

He also announced plans for a Critical Care Block at the district's medical college, aimed at strengthening trauma and emergency medical services.

Referring to his earlier commitment following the Katehari by-election, Adityanath said the latest package represented another major investment in Ambedkar Nagar. He challenged people to assess the development work themselves, saying, "If you want to see the model of development, come to Ambedkar Nagar and see it."

ALSO READ: Trump Renews Push To Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Escalating Attack On US Central Bank

Youth Policy, Jobs And District Employment Zones

A major announcement at the event concerned the state government's proposed Youth Policy.

Adityanath said, "The government will very soon bring a Youth Policy, with a focus on education, health, skilling and employment."

He said the policy would give young people a greater role in shaping their future, with the government focusing on skills, education and employment opportunities.

The government also plans to establish employment zones named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in every district. These zones are expected to combine skill development with employment opportunities for young people.

The Chief Minister said the government was also expanding the Abhyudaya Coaching initiative to help students prepare for competitive examinations using modern technology.

Welfare, Health And Heritage Initiatives Highlighted

Adityanath used the programme to list several welfare measures, including free ration for 16 crore people and Ayushman Bharat benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh for 10 crore people.

He said the government would cover surgery costs of up to Rs 6 lakh for children born deaf or mute. Under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, children who became destitute after losing a parent during the Covid period are being provided Rs 4,000 per month, he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted pension schemes for destitute women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities, saying around 1.1 crore families were benefiting from pension support.

He added that poor patients without Ayushman cards could receive assistance through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, irrespective of caste, region, faith or religion.

Cultural and heritage projects also featured prominently in his address. Adityanath pointed to developments at Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Vindhyavasini Dham, Naimisharanya and Mathura-Vrindavan as examples of Uttar Pradesh's changing public image.

He also highlighted the naming of three women PAC battalions after Veerangana Uda Devi, Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Kori and Veerangana Avanti Bai Lodhi.