Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 August 2026 - Afternoon

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Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 8 August 2026:

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 8 August 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 8 August 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More 'It Would Be A Dangerous Mistake': US Senator Wyden Opposes 100% Tariffs On India US Senator Ron Wyden opposed a Russia sanctions bill allowing up to 100% tariffs on India and China, warning it gives Trump sweeping tariff powers, raises US prices and hurts allies and businesses. Read More Security Guard Arrested In Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Case; Stolen Offerings, Cash Recovered Badrinath temple donation theft: A man working as a security guard was arrested by the SIT. The arrest is the third in the case, which came to light last month. Read More Putin May Be Ready To Test NATO, US Intelligence Warns Of Fresh Russian Escalation US intelligence warns Putin may be more willing to test NATO territory through cyberattacks, sabotage and covert operations amid stalled Ukraine diplomacy. Read More Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kangana Ranaut's Film Online Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will premiere on Zee 5 on 14 August. Inspired by the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film honours the courage of Cama Hospital's healthcare workers. Read More Rajnath Singh Watches Netflix’s ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, Hails IAF’s ‘Indomitable Courage’ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh watched ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ through a special video message. He also hailed the IAF’s “indomitable courage”. Read More Khalin Joshi Wins J&K Open By Nine Shots, Secures Second Title Of Season Khalin Joshi secured a dominant nine-shot victory at the J&K Open 2026 in Srinagar to claim his second DP World PGTI title of the season. Read More Suryakumar Yadav’s Next Match Announced: Set To Shine In A Brand-New Avatar! Suryakumar Yadav is set to shine in a new avatar as MLB hosts its high-octane 3-on-3 MLBx baseball tournament for the first time in Mumbai this October! Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Dolly Khanna-Backed Small-Cap: Profit Jumps 540% As Turnaround Gains Pace As of 12:39 PM IST, the stock was trading at Rs 245.19. The stock's 52-week high is Rs 252 per share and its 52-week low is Rs 99.90 per share. Read More