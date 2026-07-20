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CJP Protest Turns Violent; ABP Team Attacked, Police Vehicles Targeted
ABP News team was attacked by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters at Jantar Mantar on Monday during the ongoing demonstration.
ABP'S reporter Varun Bhasin was manhandled before being assaulted by protesters. Delhi Police intervened and safely escorted the ABP News team out of the protest site.
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