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English NewsNewsCJP Protest Turns Violent; ABP Team Attacked, Police Vehicles Targeted

CJP Protest Turns Violent; ABP Team Attacked, Police Vehicles Targeted

Written By : Varun Bhasin |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 06:02 PM (IST)

ABP News team was attacked by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters at Jantar Mantar on Monday during the ongoing demonstration.

ABP'S reporter Varun Bhasin was manhandled before being assaulted by protesters. Delhi Police intervened and safely escorted the ABP News team out of the protest site.

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
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