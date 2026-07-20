The National Conference staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar to demand the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.
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Omar Abdullah's Swipe At Rivals During J&K Statehood Protest: 'Some Sit At Home Posting Tweets'
Omar Abdullah hailed Farooq for leading the J&K statehood protest, took a swipe at rivals, said he took an auto to avoid a procession, and alleged the Centre tried to suppress the demonstration.
- Omar praised Farooq Abdullah for leading statehood protest.
- Omar took auto-rickshaw to avoid larger protest procession.
- Party leaders faced restrictions but pledged continued struggle.
Before You Go
Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the purpose of the National Conference's protest in New Delhi?
Who led the National Conference's protest?
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, aged 90, led the party's protest in New Delhi.
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