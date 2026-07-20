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English NewsNewsIndiaOmar Abdullah's Swipe At Rivals During J&K Statehood Protest: 'Some Sit At Home Posting Tweets'

Omar Abdullah's Swipe At Rivals During J&K Statehood Protest: 'Some Sit At Home Posting Tweets'

Omar Abdullah hailed Farooq for leading the J&K statehood protest, took a swipe at rivals, said he took an auto to avoid a procession, and alleged the Centre tried to suppress the demonstration.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Omar praised Farooq Abdullah for leading statehood protest.
  • Omar took auto-rickshaw to avoid larger protest procession.
  • Party leaders faced restrictions but pledged continued struggle.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday praised National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for "leading from the front" during the party's protest in New Delhi and appeared to take a swipe at political rivals.

Sharing a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, "Here is a 90 year old man leading from the front for J&K's rights & dignity while some others sit at home posting tweets."

The remarks came after National Conference leaders allegedly faced restrictions while attempting to reach the protest site. The party staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Also read: CJP Clarifies Dipke Not Detained; Huge Crowd Remains Outside Kerala House

'Omar Abdullah Takes Auto-Rickshaw To Avoid Procession'

Omar Abdullah also said that what began as a simple walk from Jantar Mantar was turning into a larger procession as young workers from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) started accompanying him.

"My walk from Jantar Mantar threatened to turn into another procession with #CJP & @JKNC youngsters tagging along so we grabbed the first available means of transport," he wrote on X.

The chief minister said he and his colleagues opted to take an auto-rickshaw—the first available mode of transport—instead of continuing on foot, to avoid the walk swelling into another political procession.

'Stopped From Protesting Peacefully'

Omar Abdullah on Monday alleged that the Union government sought to suppress the National Conference's protest demanding the restoration of statehood, asserting that the move would not deter the party's campaign for Jammu and Kashmir's rights and dignity.

The chief minister said the movement for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and constitutional rights had "only just begun."

Also ReadWill Burn Indian Parliament Like Nepal: CJP Protesters Threaten Vandalism

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah reflected on the hurdles faced during the demonstration, claiming that party leaders were prevented from reaching the protest venue.

"We were stopped from getting to Jantar Mantar & stopped from protesting peacefully for what is rightfully ours, but we were not silenced. This is only the beginning of our struggle for statehood, our rights, our dignity and everything that was taken away from us," he wrote.

 

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of the National Conference's protest in New Delhi?

The National Conference staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar to demand the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Who led the National Conference's protest?

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, aged 90, led the party's protest in New Delhi.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah JKNC
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