Omar Abdullah's Swipe At Rivals During J&K Statehood Protest: 'Some Sit At Home Posting Tweets'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday praised National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for "leading from the front" during the party's protest in New Delhi and appeared to take a swipe at political rivals.

Sharing a post on X, Omar Abdullah wrote, "Here is a 90 year old man leading from the front for J&K's rights & dignity while some others sit at home posting tweets."

Here is a 90 year old man leading from the front for J&K’s rights & dignity while some others sit at home posting tweets. https://t.co/T8IPKSmU4c — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2026

The remarks came after National Conference leaders allegedly faced restrictions while attempting to reach the protest site. The party staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

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'Omar Abdullah Takes Auto-Rickshaw To Avoid Procession'

Omar Abdullah also said that what began as a simple walk from Jantar Mantar was turning into a larger procession as young workers from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) started accompanying him.

"My walk from Jantar Mantar threatened to turn into another procession with #CJP & @JKNC youngsters tagging along so we grabbed the first available means of transport," he wrote on X.

My walk from Jantar Mantar was about to turn into another procession so we grabbed the first available means of transport 🛺. pic.twitter.com/R8mtp3hk5X — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2026

The chief minister said he and his colleagues opted to take an auto-rickshaw—the first available mode of transport—instead of continuing on foot, to avoid the walk swelling into another political procession.

'Stopped From Protesting Peacefully'