'No Room For Storm': PM Modi Calls For Meaningful Parliament, Urges MPs To Rise Above Politics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protesters marched towards Parliament, clashing with security personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for meaningful debate and constructive functioning in Parliament, saying that “where there are facts and logic, there is no room for a storm”, as the Monsoon Session opened amid mounting protests over the alleged NEET examination paper leak. His remarks came even as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) intensified its agitation in Delhi, with demonstrators attempting to march towards Parliament and clashing with security personnel.

PM Calls For Meaningful Debate

Addressing the media ahead of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of productive discussions in Parliament and urged Members of Parliament to rise above political differences in the national interest.

“I am firmly convinced that where there are facts and logic, there is no room for a storm,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Monsoon session of Parliament, PM Narendra Modi says, "I am firmly convinced that where there are facts and logic, there is no room for a storm."



"Positive spirit is essential for achieving the nation's goals. Our House has very experienced Members of… pic.twitter.com/IzFWB4NoTI — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

The Prime Minister also underlined the value of experience within both Houses, stating that senior MPs, irrespective of party affiliation, had an important role to play in guiding the country. He added that India's youth expected Parliament to focus on progress and deliver on the nation's aspirations through meaningful debate and collective resolve.

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CJP Protest Intensifies

Modi's appeal came as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) stepped up its campaign over the alleged NEET paper leak.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on Monday, a day after beginning the fast following Delhi Police's intervention in activist Sonam Wangchuk's 21-day hunger strike. Wangchuk was shifted from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital, prompting the youth-led outfit to escalate its agitation.

Thousands of protesters moved towards Parliament on Monday but were met by heavy security deployment across central Delhi. The CJP alleged that police used lathis to disperse demonstrators, a claim denied by Delhi Police. Officers later fired tear gas shells after protesters continued advancing towards Parliament, where the Monsoon Session was underway.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pratap met Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the controversy gathered political momentum. The meeting coincided with Opposition parties raising the alleged examination paper leak inside Parliament, while protests outside intensified with demands for accountability and the minister's resignation.

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