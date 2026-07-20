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English NewsNewsIndia'End Sit-In, Assist Administration In Restoring Normalcy': Nadda Urges CJP Protesters

'End Sit-In, Assist Administration In Restoring Normalcy': Nadda Urges CJP Protesters

Union Minister JP Nadda urged CJP protesters to end their sit-in after talks, but the party vowed to continue its agitation over the NEET row.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
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  • Nadda assured demands would be raised, but made no commitments.

Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday urged Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters to end their sit-in after holding discussions with the group's representatives over their demands linked to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. Saying the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere, Nadda confirmed that the delegation had submitted a written memorandum and appealed to protesters to cooperate with the administration in restoring normalcy, even as the party maintained that its agitation would continue until its key demands were met.

Nadda Appeals For Normalcy

In a statement, Union Minister JP Nadda said the protesters had, for the first time, proposed formal talks with the government earlier in the day.

He said discussions began at 11:50 am and were conducted in a cordial atmosphere. According to Nadda, an initial verbal exchange took place before the CJP delegation submitted a written petition at around 4 pm.

"I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," Nadda said, indicating that the government had taken note of the issues raised during the meeting.

Also Read: 'No Room For Storm': PM Modi Calls For Meaningful Parliament, Urges MPs To Rise Above Politics

CJP Stands Firm On Demands

Earlier, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said he and fellow representative Ashutosh Ranka had been at Nadda's residence since noon to present the party's demands.

According to Das, the delegation sought the immediate resignation or dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak. He said the Union Minister assured them that the demands would be raised at the "appropriate level", but no commitment had been made on any of the issues.

Das also claimed that Nadda assured the delegation there would be no further crackdown at Jantar Mantar or nearby protest sites. However, he added that the party had not yet received reports confirming that police action had ceased.

The CJP reiterated that its peaceful protest would continue until its demands were fulfilled, maintaining that the alleged examination irregularities required accountability at the highest level.

Also Read: Cockroach Janata Party Raises Three Key Demands Before JP Nadda

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 05:13 PM (IST)
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