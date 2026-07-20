They highlighted 152 paper leaks, affecting 7.5 crore students. Priyanka Gandhi also mentioned the NEET paper leak and irregularities during the re-examination process.
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'Most Anti-Youth PM': Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Over NEET Row, Demands Pradhan's Exit
Rahul Gandhi called PM Modi the "most anti-youth PM" over the NEET row, while Priyanka sought answers on paper leaks. CJP met JP Nadda but said its protest would continue.
- Priyanka Gandhi urged government review amid examination irregularities and protests.
- Delhi Police appealed for peace; CJP met Nadda, continued protest.
Before You Go
Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament
Frequently Asked Questions
What concerns did Congress leaders raise regarding examinations?
What was the Delhi Police's message to the protesters?
Additional Commissioner Rajiv Ranjan urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. He asked them to avoid unlawful or violent activities and comply with police instructions.
Did the CJP delegation meet with any government officials?
Yes, a CJP delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda. The party reported they received no concrete assurances, while Nadda noted it was the first dialogue initiated by protesters.
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