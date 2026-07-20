'Most Anti-Youth PM': Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Over NEET Row, Demands Pradhan's Exit

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued its protest in Delhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Centre, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "most anti-youth Prime Minister" in India's history.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi

In a statement, Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Modi is the most youth-hostile Prime Minister in India's history, so youth-hostile that he can't even demand the resignation of a failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan."

Referring to the alleged examination irregularities, he added, "152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimized. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth. And when these children raised legitimate questions about education—they were met with batons and detention in response. The criminals who leaked the papers roam free, and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten. This government isn't just failing the youth, it's pouncing on them."





Priyanka Gandhi Demands Answers

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the BJP-led government, saying it should review its policies and shortcomings instead of using force against students.

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She said the alleged NEET paper leak had led to the examination being cancelled, and reports of irregularities had also surfaced during the re-examination.

"It was said that the Prime Minister himself would monitor the process. Despite that, why and how is this happening? How are paper leaks occurring repeatedly? Parliament should hold a detailed discussion on this issue, and the Prime Minister must listen to and answer the concerns of crores of young people," she said.

Delhi Police Appeal For Peace

Amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, Additional Commissioner of Police and Public Relations Officer Rajiv Ranjan appealed to demonstrators to cooperate with police and maintain law and order.

In a video message, he urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully, refrain from any unlawful or violent activities, and comply with lawful instructions issued by police personnel on duty.

CJP Meets JP Nadda

A CJP delegation also met Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Following the meeting, the party said it had not received any concrete assurance regarding its demands and asserted that the protest would continue until meaningful action was taken.

Also Read: After CJP-Nadda Meet, HM Chairs High-Level Meeting: Was Pradhan's Exit Discussed?

JP Nadda, meanwhile, shared a photograph of the meeting and said it was the first time the protesters had initiated dialogue with the government. He added that discussions had been underway since 11:50 am.