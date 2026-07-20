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English NewsNewsIndia'Most Anti-Youth PM': Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Over NEET Row, Demands Pradhan's Exit

'Most Anti-Youth PM': Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Over NEET Row, Demands Pradhan's Exit

Rahul Gandhi called PM Modi the "most anti-youth PM" over the NEET row, while Priyanka sought answers on paper leaks. CJP met JP Nadda but said its protest would continue.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Gandhi urged government review amid examination irregularities and protests.
  • Delhi Police appealed for peace; CJP met Nadda, continued protest.

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued its protest in Delhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Centre, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "most anti-youth Prime Minister" in India's history.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi

In a statement, Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Modi is the most youth-hostile Prime Minister in India's history, so youth-hostile that he can't even demand the resignation of a failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan."

Referring to the alleged examination irregularities, he added, "152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimized. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth. And when these children raised legitimate questions about education—they were met with batons and detention in response. The criminals who leaked the papers roam free, and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten. This government isn't just failing the youth, it's pouncing on them."


Most Anti-Youth PM': Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Over NEET Row, Demands Pradhan's Exit

Priyanka Gandhi Demands Answers

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi also criticised the BJP-led government, saying it should review its policies and shortcomings instead of using force against students.

Also Read: 'Will Continue Fasting': Sonam Wangchuk After CJP Protesters Clash With Police

She said the alleged NEET paper leak had led to the examination being cancelled, and reports of irregularities had also surfaced during the re-examination.

"It was said that the Prime Minister himself would monitor the process. Despite that, why and how is this happening? How are paper leaks occurring repeatedly? Parliament should hold a detailed discussion on this issue, and the Prime Minister must listen to and answer the concerns of crores of young people," she said.

Delhi Police Appeal For Peace

Amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, Additional Commissioner of Police and Public Relations Officer Rajiv Ranjan appealed to demonstrators to cooperate with police and maintain law and order.

In a video message, he urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully, refrain from any unlawful or violent activities, and comply with lawful instructions issued by police personnel on duty.

CJP Meets JP Nadda

A CJP delegation also met Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

Following the meeting, the party said it had not received any concrete assurance regarding its demands and asserted that the protest would continue until meaningful action was taken.

Also Read: After CJP-Nadda Meet, HM Chairs High-Level Meeting: Was Pradhan's Exit Discussed?

JP Nadda, meanwhile, shared a photograph of the meeting and said it was the first time the protesters had initiated dialogue with the government. He added that discussions had been underway since 11:50 am.

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns did Congress leaders raise regarding examinations?

They highlighted 152 paper leaks, affecting 7.5 crore students. Priyanka Gandhi also mentioned the NEET paper leak and irregularities during the re-examination process.

What was the Delhi Police's message to the protesters?

Additional Commissioner Rajiv Ranjan urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. He asked them to avoid unlawful or violent activities and comply with police instructions.

Did the CJP delegation meet with any government officials?

Yes, a CJP delegation met Union Health Minister JP Nadda. The party reported they received no concrete assurances, while Nadda noted it was the first dialogue initiated by protesters.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi CJP Protest Live Updates Cockroach Janta Party Protest News
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