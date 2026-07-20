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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan's Cyber Crime Agency Summons Imran Khan's Sister Over 'Modi Superpower' Remarks

Pakistan's Cyber Crime Agency Summons Imran Khan's Sister Over 'Modi Superpower' Remarks

A viral video of Imran Khan's sister praising PM Modi and criticising Pakistan's army has sparked debate and led to an NCCIA summons.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 07:53 PM (IST)

Noreen Khan Niazi, sister of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been summoned by Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over alleged dissemination of "false, offensive and inflammatory" social media content targeting the country's military and state institutions. The development comes after her remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's regional security gained widespread attention on social media, triggering debate across political and strategic circles.

Remarks Go Viral

A statement attributed to Noreen Niazi has been widely circulated online, in which she reportedly said, "If Indian PM Narendra Modi had wanted, he would have fixed Pakistan in May 2025."

She also linked the remark to Pakistan's possible accession to the Abraham Accords and referred to Modi as a "super power". The comments quickly went viral, with supporters and critics offering sharply differing interpretations of her remarks.

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Images Claim To Show Imran Khan Imprisoned Under Harsh Conditions

NCCIA Summons Niazi

According to reports, Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned Noreen Niazi over the alleged dissemination of "false, offensive and inflammatory" social media content directed at Pakistan's military and state institutions.

The summons comes amid the growing controversy surrounding her comments, which have continued to circulate widely across social media platforms and fuel political debate.

Also Read: Setback For Imran Khan As Pakistan SC Returns Appeal In £190m Case

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 07:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Imran Khan Pakistan Imran Khan Jail Imran Khan Health Update Noreen Khan Niazi
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