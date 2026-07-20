Noreen Khan Niazi, sister of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been summoned by Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) over alleged dissemination of "false, offensive and inflammatory" social media content targeting the country's military and state institutions. The development comes after her remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's regional security gained widespread attention on social media, triggering debate across political and strategic circles.

Remarks Go Viral

A statement attributed to Noreen Niazi has been widely circulated online, in which she reportedly said, "If Indian PM Narendra Modi had wanted, he would have fixed Pakistan in May 2025."

Imprisoned 🇵🇰 PM Imran Khan's sister Noreen Khan Niazi "If Indian PM Narendra Modi had wanted, he would have DESTROYED Pakistan in May 2025 Operation Sindoor."



Whole world including Pakistanis know the truth, unfortunately leftovers Pakis in India keep lying. pic.twitter.com/khBYFBsmfU — THE TRADESMAN 📈 (@The_Tradesman1) July 20, 2026

She also linked the remark to Pakistan's possible accession to the Abraham Accords and referred to Modi as a "super power". The comments quickly went viral, with supporters and critics offering sharply differing interpretations of her remarks.

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Images Claim To Show Imran Khan Imprisoned Under Harsh Conditions

NCCIA Summons Niazi

According to reports, Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned Noreen Niazi over the alleged dissemination of "false, offensive and inflammatory" social media content directed at Pakistan's military and state institutions.

The summons comes amid the growing controversy surrounding her comments, which have continued to circulate widely across social media platforms and fuel political debate.

Also Read: Setback For Imran Khan As Pakistan SC Returns Appeal In £190m Case