After the conclusion of the summer vacation, schools across the Kashmir Valley are set to reopen on July 22, bringing students back to classrooms after a break announced due to extreme weather conditions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Education Department had ordered the summer vacation earlier this month as the region experienced an intense heatwave. The decision covered all government and recognised private schools in the Kashmir Division and the winter zones of the Jammu Division.

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With the holiday period coming to an end, schools are now expected to resume normal academic activities from July 22, unless any fresh advisory is issued by the authorities.

Summer Vacation Was Extended Due to Heatwave

The reopening follows an extension of the summer vacation announced by the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday. The decision was taken after the region continued to experience intense heatwave conditions, prompting the authorities to keep schools closed for a few more days.

Sharing the announcement on X, Education Minister Sakina Ittoo said, "In view of the prevailing weather conditions, it has been decided to extend the summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and the winter zones of Jammu Division up to 22nd July (Wednesday)," Education minister Sakina Ittoo posted on her X handle.

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The summer vacation had originally begun on July 6 as a precautionary measure due to the severe heatwave affecting the Kashmir Valley. Schools were initially scheduled to reopen on Monday, but the government extended the break by three days after temperatures remained high with no significant relief. As the extended vacation ends, schools across the Kashmir Division and the winter zones of the Jammu Division are now set to resume classes from July 22.

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