Andy Burnham Becomes New UK Prime Minister After Meeting King Charles III

Andy Burnham officially became the UK's prime minister on Monday after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace to formally accept the role.

Photographs released by Buckingham Palace showed Burnham, dressed in a dark suit and tie, standing alongside the King during the audience.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said King Charles III invited Burnham to form a new government.

"The King this afternoon received the Rt Hon Andy Burnham and requested him to form a new Administration. Mr Burnham accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," the statement said.

The Palace added that Burnham's wife, Marie-France van Heel, was also present at the meeting.

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