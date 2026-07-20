Andy Burnham officially became Prime Minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The King formally invited him to form a new government, which he accepted.
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Andy Burnham Becomes New UK Prime Minister After Meeting King Charles III
Andy Burnham officially became UK prime minister after accepting King Charles III's invitation to form a government, succeeding Keir Starmer as Britain's seventh PM in 10 years.
- Andy Burnham officially became UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles.
- King accepted Keir Starmer's resignation, then appointed Burnham.
- Burnham became unopposed Labour leader, succeeding Starmer as Prime Minister.
- Returned to Parliament last month after winning by-election.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Andy Burnham officially become the UK's Prime Minister?
Who did Andy Burnham succeed as Prime Minister?
Andy Burnham succeeded Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. Starmer had tendered his resignation to King Charles III shortly before Burnham's appointment.
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