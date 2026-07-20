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English NewsNewsWorldAndy Burnham Becomes New UK Prime Minister After Meeting King Charles III

Andy Burnham Becomes New UK Prime Minister After Meeting King Charles III

Andy Burnham officially became UK prime minister after accepting King Charles III's invitation to form a government, succeeding Keir Starmer as Britain's seventh PM in 10 years.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Andy Burnham officially became UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles.
  • King accepted Keir Starmer's resignation, then appointed Burnham.
  • Burnham became unopposed Labour leader, succeeding Starmer as Prime Minister.
  • Returned to Parliament last month after winning by-election.

Andy Burnham officially became the UK's prime minister on Monday after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace to formally accept the role.

Photographs released by Buckingham Palace showed Burnham, dressed in a dark suit and tie, standing alongside the King during the audience.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said King Charles III invited Burnham to form a new government.

"The King this afternoon received the Rt Hon Andy Burnham and requested him to form a new Administration. Mr Burnham accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury," the statement said.

The Palace added that Burnham's wife, Marie-France van Heel, was also present at the meeting.

Also Read: Britain Gets Its 7th Prime Minister In Just 10 Years As Andy Burnham Takes Charge

Kier Starmer Bids Farewell 

Andy Burnham, who succeeded Keir Starmer as Labour leader on Friday, formally accepted his appointment as prime minister shortly after Starmer visited Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to King Charles III.

The former Greater Manchester mayor then travelled to 10 Downing Street, where he addressed the media before unveiling his new Cabinet.

Seventh Leader In 10 years

Burnham returned to Parliament only last month after winning a by-election triggered by his allies, paving the way for him to replace Starmer. The leadership change followed growing unrest within the Labour Party after Starmer lost the backing of several MPs and ministers amid a series of political setbacks and policy U-turns.

With no rival entering the leadership race, Burnham became Labour leader—and consequently prime minister—unopposed, without a formal contest.

Although Rishi Sunak also assumed office without a leadership ballot in 2022, he had recently contested the Conservative leadership against Liz Truss and had served in the Cabinet until shortly before becoming prime minister.

Also Read: Was Sonam Wangchuk's wife assaulted? Here's What Delhi Police Said

Burnham, meanwhile, had previously served as an MP and Cabinet minister but left Westminster in 2017 after being elected Mayor of Greater Manchester, returning to Parliament only last month.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Andy Burnham officially become the UK's Prime Minister?

Andy Burnham officially became Prime Minister after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The King formally invited him to form a new government, which he accepted.

Who did Andy Burnham succeed as Prime Minister?

Andy Burnham succeeded Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. Starmer had tendered his resignation to King Charles III shortly before Burnham's appointment.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
UK PM Breaking News King Charles III ABP Live Andy Burnham
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