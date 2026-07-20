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English NewsNewsIndia'Will Continue Fasting': Wangchuk After CJP Protesters Clash With Police

'Will Continue Fasting': Wangchuk After CJP Protesters Clash With Police

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 06:52 PM (IST)

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is continuing his hunger strike (now past day 20), on Monday said that he will continue to fast untill the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or he is allowed to meet them here at the Hospital following a heavy police crackdown on the 'Chalo Sansad' (March to Parliament) protests in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Sonam Wangchuk shared a photo which consist of his message on a paper that read, "Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting Youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast untill the youth leaders are allowed to meet the Parliamentarians at the Sansad Bhawan or I am allowed to meet them here at the Hospital."

"Hopefully Govt will fix accountability of Edu minister before that. I am touched & moved by how the youth have held on to peace despite provacation and I appeal to the Govt & Police force to resolve the issue by simply allowing the students to present their grievances before the Parliament today or tomorrow. I'm sure the will show the same patience and tolerance I'm sure the young protesters tomorrow as they did toda," he added.

Before You Go

Political Front: Kharge Slams Police Action as Student Protest Reaches Near Parliament

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
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