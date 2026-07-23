Passports Of CJP Protesters Involved In Violence May Be Cancelled: Reports

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSA power extension for Commissioner routine, not protest-linked.

Delhi Police are preparing to take stringent action against people allegedly involved in violence during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, according to reports. Besides initiating criminal proceedings, police may also begin the process of seeking cancellation of the passports of those identified in the clashes. The move comes as investigators analyse CCTV footage, videos and other digital evidence to identify those accused of damaging public property and engaging in violent acts during the demonstration over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities.

Passport Action Planned

According to reports, Delhi Police have begun identifying individuals allegedly involved in the violence using CCTV footage, video recordings and other digital evidence collected from the protest site.

Those found to have participated in vandalism, public disorder or attacks on security personnel are expected to face criminal charges under relevant provisions of law. Reports further said police are considering initiating the process for cancellation of the passports of those identified, a step that could affect their ability to travel abroad.

The investigation into the violence remains ongoing, with officials continuing to examine evidence to establish the role of each accused.

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke Reacts To PM Modi's Fast-Track Courts Announcement For Paper Leak Cases

NSA Powers Clarified

The reports come amid discussion over the extension of preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) for the Delhi Police Commissioner until October 18.

According to a notification issued by the Delhi government's Home Department on July 15, the Commissioner has been authorised under Section 3(2) of the NSA to order preventive detention where required. Under the Act, individuals can be detained for up to 12 months if their activities are considered a threat to national security or public order.

However, senior Delhi government officials have clarified that the extension is a routine administrative exercise carried out every three months and is not linked to the ongoing CJP protest.

Delhi Police also issued a statement saying the renewal, covering the period from July 19 to October 18, was approved on July 7-well before the protests began. Police said no special request had been made for the extension and rejected reports suggesting it was connected to the demonstrations.

The CJP has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20 over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination. On Monday, thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, leading to clashes with police and incidents of violence.

Also Read: 'Claims Are Misleading': Delhi Police Issues Clarification On NSA Rumours Targeting CJP Protesters