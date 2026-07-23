Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP spokesperson criticized extending Delhi Police Commissioner's NSA powers.

Das argued NSA should target police, not peaceful protesters.

He warned government against

Delhi Police on Thursday dismissed claims linking the extension of the Commissioner's preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, describing such reports as "misleading" and part of a routine administrative process.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "A routine quarterly renewal of powers under the National Security Act (NSA) has been falsely linked to the ongoing CJP protests. The renewal predates the protests and is part of the standard administrative process. Citizens are advised to rely only on official information and avoid sharing misinformation."

Police Calls Social Media Claims Misleading

In a detailed clarification, Delhi Police said it had noticed misleading information circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police had been granted detention powers under the NSA specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests.

The police clarified that the order being referred to was a routine quarterly extension of powers under the National Security Act, renewed every three months as part of the standard administrative process.

Delhi Police tweets, "A routine quarterly renewal of powers under the National Security Act (NSA) has been falsely linked to the ongoing CJP protests. The renewal predates the protests and is part of the standard administrative process. Citizens are advised to rely only on… pic.twitter.com/okyz8OYO7q — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026

According to Delhi Police, the current renewal order was issued on July 7, 2026, for the period July 19, 2026, to October 18, 2026, before the commencement of the CJP protests.

The police further said that no special request or order had been initiated in connection with the recent developments and urged citizens not to believe or circulate unverified information, advising them to rely only on official sources for authentic updates.

Saurav Das Questions NSA Extension

Reacting to the extension of the Delhi Police Commissioner's preventive detention powers, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that the NSA should instead be invoked against police personnel over their handling of the protests.

"See the Delhi Police Commissioner could be given all kinds of power for all we care. We thought he already had all such powers... that he didn't have is a surprise to us, however, we are all peaceful protestors here and there is no national threat that way and the Delhi Police Commissioner must answer why his forces broke so many heads, so many legs, blinded people using pellet guns, molested, sexually assaulted women and small children, that answer has to be given."

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He added, "That is a national security threat. So if the NSA has to be invoked against anyone its own police officers and RAF officers who actually did that kind of ... um... spread such kind of terror in the hearts of the people that they tried to spread."

'We Are On The Right Side Of The Constitution'

Das said the protesters were acting within the law and urged the government not to invoke the NSA against demonstrators.

"It didn't work out eventually so we don't really care, we are on the right side of law and we are on the right side of the constitution and we hope that the government knows what it is doing."

Warns Against 'Misadventure'

Das cautioned the government against taking what he described as a "misadventure".

"Any kind of misadventure is going to be very terrible for this nation. Do not indulge, I would advise the government, do not indulge in such misadventures of detaining people under NSA or bringing in battalions."

Referring to reports of additional deployments, he said, "I don't know why are they bringing battalions. Are they wanting to shoot the people, shoot the protestors, do they want the blood of the people in their hands? Is enough blood not flown here in July 20th? Why are they bringing in tanks? There are some reports of tanks being brought in. Do they want to blast people here? I don't know what this government is thinking."

Appeal To BJP Leadership

Through the media, Das appealed to BJP leaders to intervene.

VIDEO | Reacting to the extension of Delhi Police's preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) till October 18, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das says, "NSA should be invoked against police personnel for violence against peaceful protesters."



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/WzxQUnrdxB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026

"Through your medium I want to appeal to the people in government that this government is being run by two people, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. If they are losing their minds by doing this misadventure, it is the duty of every other cabinet minister and the BJP MPs and the BJP people, the party to counsel them, advise them not to do these things and if need be, remove them from positions of power because what they are trying to do is to completely destroy this nation."

'Listen To The Protesters'

Concluding his remarks, Das urged the government to engage with the demonstrators.

"This nation has a history of peace. This nation has been built after hundreds of years of struggle that people like Mahatma Gandhi led. We have our virtues, we have our traditions. I hope and pray that no such misadventure is done by the government and that the protestors are listened to and their demands are exceeded to."

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