Abhijeet Dipke Reacts To PM Modi's Fast-Track Courts Announcement For Paper Leak Cases

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP renewed demand for Education Minister Pradhan's resignation.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on setting up fast-track courts for paper leak cases, saying accountability must begin with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Soon after the Prime Minister's statement, the CJP renewed its demand for Pradhan's resignation, arguing that action against paper leak accused alone was not enough.

CJP Renews Resignation Demand

Dipke's reaction came shortly after Prime Minister Modi announced that the Centre would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign



धर्मेंद्र प्रधान को इस्तीफ़ा देना होगा https://t.co/0XShqJ6FVG — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 23, 2026

Following the announcement, the CJP's official X handle posted: "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign", reiterating the party's central demand amid the ongoing agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The party has consistently maintained that fixing accountability requires action at the highest level, including the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

PM Announces Fast-Track Courts

Earlier in the day, Modi said the welfare and future of students remained the government's foremost priority.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Supporting the announcement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the decision reflected the Modi government's commitment to safeguarding students' interests.

Shah said the establishment of fast-track courts would ensure speedy hearings and strict action against those responsible for paper leaks, calling the move a "milestone" in protecting the future of the country's youth.

The Prime Minister's announcement comes as the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination continues at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Protesters have demanded sweeping reforms in the examination system, action against those responsible for paper leaks and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Centre has, meanwhile, repeatedly invited CJP representatives for talks, saying it is open to discussions to resolve the deadlock, even as the protesters insist that ministerial accountability remains central to their demands.