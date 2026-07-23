Dharmendra Pradhan's Old Post With Sonam Wangchuk Goes Viral Amid CJP Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Angmo questioned system doubting students, denied linking violence allegations.

A March 2023 social media post by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan featuring education reformer Sonam Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo has resurfaced online amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. In the post, Pradhan praised the couple's work in transforming education and promoting innovation.

Old Praise Resurfaces

The post, shared by Pradhan in March 2023, carried photographs from his meeting with Wangchuk and Angmo.

"Wonderful conversations with Shri Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali J Angmo ji. Appreciate their passion, thoughts and drive for transforming education, encouraging experiential learning, developing culture of innovation and sustainable development," the minister had written.

Wonderful conversations with Shri @Wangchuk66 and his wife Gitanjali J Angmo ji.



Appreciate their passion, thoughts and drive for transforming education, encouraging experiential learning, developing culture of innovation and sustainable development. pic.twitter.com/dA1a6osMwR — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 15, 2023

The post has now gone viral, with several social media users pointing to the minister's earlier appreciation of Wangchuk at a time when the education activist has emerged as a prominent face of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.

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Angmo Defends Student Protesters

Meanwhile, Gitanjali Angmo defended the students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying it was "deeply painful" to see their image being tarnished.

In a post on X, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) co-founder urged people not to link the peaceful protest with incidents of violence elsewhere in Delhi without evidence.

"As an educator, I find it deeply painful to watch the image of our students being tarnished on media," she wrote, adding that the demonstration at Jantar Mantar had remained peaceful.

Angmo questioned why the system was quick to doubt students instead of listening to their concerns. "Our children deserve to be protected, not portrayed as villains. Their voices deserve to be heard, not drowned out by narratives that serve vested interests," she said.

The remarks followed allegations of violence during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20, when Delhi Police stopped protesters from heading towards Parliament using tear gas and baton charges. Police have rejected allegations that peaceful demonstrators were unfairly blamed for violence.

The CJP-led agitation, which began on June 20, seeks accountability over alleged examination irregularities, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and remains hospitalised in Gurugram after an indefinite hunger strike.

He has said he will end his fast if the Centre assures that no action will be taken against peaceful protesters.

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